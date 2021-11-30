AWS Outposts comes to Vietnam

The country joins several other ASEAN nations already able to access the service.

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Outposts can now be shipped and installed at data centres and on-premises locations in Vietnam, with the country joining several other ASEAN nations already able to access the service.



AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, application programming interfaces (APIs) and tools to private enterprise or third-party data centres and colocation spaces.

With a focus on delivering hybrid cloud options to customers, Outposts is designed for applications that need to run on-premises to meet low latency requirements. It can also be used to process and manage data locally, helping organisations to meet their individual data residency requirements.



With the availability of Outposts in Vietnam, organisations in the country can now use AWS services to run their workloads and data in-country, in their own on-premises facilities, and connect to their nearest AWS region for management and operations.

In January last year, Outposts was launched in Singapore with the fully managed service available through select channel partners, including Blazeclan Technologies, Sourced Group and Versent, in addition to global system integrators (GSIs) such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC and NTT.

In June last year, AWS launched Outposts in Malaysia and Thailand, building on Southeast Asia momentum to provide a fully managed service through specialist channel partners.

In April this year, the AWS Outposts offering came to the Philippines and Brunei.



Just a month earlier, Singtel and Optus unveiled plans to expand 5G ecosystem capabilities to enterprise and start-up customers in Singapore and Australia, rolling out AWS Outposts to drive digital transformation adoption.

The move was designed to allow customers to develop low latency 5G solutions via multi-access edge compute (MEC) infrastructures, leveraging Outposts to allow robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence offerings to operate at ultra-low latency.

