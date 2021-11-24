Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon exits

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: rhipe

Rhipe's chief executive officer Dominic O’Hanlon has stepped down from the distributor in the wake of its acquisition by Crayon.

O'Hanlon has led the cloud-focused distributor since 2014, having previously held leadership roles at Flare Ventures and MYOB.

His role will now be overseen by Mark McLellan, Rhipe's chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

"I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the past seven years and have thoroughly enjoyed my time here at Rhipe,” O’Hanlon said.

“The transformation that Rhipe has experienced since this time has been amazing. The foundations have been well built and Rhipe is incredibly well positioned for its next stage of evolution, as the transition into the Crayon family begins.”

The announcement comes a month after Norwegian software asset management and cloud optimisation company Crayon completed its A$408 million acquisition of Rhipe, leading to its delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

According to Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland, O'Hanlon's successor McLellan will now bring his "expertise in managing large and complex change projects, and his impressive track record" to Rhipe's new chapter.

“We appreciate Dominic’s hard work and service throughout the years and wish him the best for the future,” she added.

McLellan also thanked O'Hanlon, adding that he looks forward to "furthering [Rhipe's] growth" as its integration into Crayon provides "more services and innovation”.