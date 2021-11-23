Kacific brings mobile backhaul to telcos across Southeast Asia

Kacific has made its mobile backhaul service commercially available to all ISPs, telecom operators and government agencies in the region.

Credit: Kacific

Singapore-headquartered broadband satellite operator Kacific has introduced its Ka-band mobile backhaul service for internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications operators in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.



Founded in 2013, Kacific Broadband Satellite Group is a wholesale vendor that provides satellite broadband services to telcos, ISPs, governments and other service providers.



The company’s first Ka-band high throughput satellite, Kacific1, was launched in 2019 to stream high-speed, ultra-reliable broadband to rural and suburban areas of the Pacific and Southeast Asia.



In late 2019, the company selected Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity and security services for the Kacific1 satellite.



Ka-band refers to the 26-40 GHz radio spectrum range, with Kacific’s technology using targeted beams deliver high throughput capacity.



The company’s coverage currently extends to over 25 countries in Asia Pacific, including the Philippines, New Zealand, Indonesia and Samoa, with populations spread across many islands, and mountainous and rural regions.



Kacific’s mobile backhaul service was developed and tested in 2020 and has already been used to connect key operators in Asia and the Pacific.

Now, Kacific has made it commercially available to all ISPs, telecom operators and government agencies across all the countries it serves through Asia and the Pacific.



It is hoped the new Ka-band mobile backhaul service offering will allow operators to extend their network’s range in remote and difficult to reach areas, and provide them with an effective way of easing congestion in high-demand urban environments.



The mobile backhaul offering is part of Kacific’s FlexVNO solution set, which delivers wholesale Ka-band satellite bandwidth to telecom operators who can, in turn, tailor it to meet their customers’ needs, flexibly providing 3G and 4G coverage to end users.



“Mobile backhaul is a highly flexible, customised solution that addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by telecom operators,” said Brandon Seir, Kacific’s chief commercial officer. “It allows operators to solve problems of remote connectivity, urban congestion, and efficient bandwidth utilisation by taking full advantage of FlexVNO’s, power and versatility.



“Operators can rapidly deploy small antennas and then tailor the way they utilise Kacific’s bandwidth. They have access to a full range of configuration parameters, spreading bandwidth across terminals and sites, setting preferences on services and sites and integrating it into their networks,” he added.

