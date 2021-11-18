Palo Alto Networks modifies Technology Partner Program

The new four-tiered structure consists of Elite, Premier, Select and Self-Service.

Palo Alto Networks has enhanced its Technology Partner Program, offering improved automation, partner portal and support within a new strategically tiered structure.

The cyber security vendor's new four-tiered structure consists of Elite, Premier, Select and Self-Service.

The vendor's technology partners are selected and invited into the Elite, Premier and Select tiers based on market research and assessment, if the technology is complementary to the Palo Alto Networks portfolio, they are put through to the product management board review for final evaluation.

Palo Alto Networks' technology partners include the likes of Nutanix, Okta, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Some of the benefits of the new program update, according to Palo Alto, include development and go-to-market resources, certifications, training and technical support.

The Self-Service tier provides a pathway for emerging security partners to engage with Palo Alto Networks as they continue to grow their business.

“Partner program success is based on customer success, innovation and growth,” Palo Alto technology partnerships vice president Tana Rosenblatt said.

“The enhancements to our Technology Partner Program are designed to better equip our technology partners and give customers the confidence in choosing from an ecosystem of security partners committed to seamless integration and comprehensive security solutions to address the cyber threats today and into the future.”

Other new features of the program include improved automation for integration development purposes, flexible learning, automated validation and qualification.

The vendor is also focused on continuous innovation and go-to-market support, along with its partner portal, which was revealed in August, providing a simplified application process, intuitive on-boarding experience and real time integration status updates.

During its Ignite ‘21 conference, Palo Alto took the wrappers off new solutions including its integrated platform, Prisma Cloud 3.0, and its next generation Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), aimed at raising software-as-a-service (SaaS) security.

The vendor also revealed it had made its WildFire Advanced Malware Analytics a standalone application programming interface (API), introduced its Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner specialisation and combined its Cortex XDR 3.0 solution with managed services offerings from more than 15 partners.

In addition, the company's threat intelligence team, Unit 42, is also doubling down on its cloud incident response practice to provide an optimised approach for each stage of the cloud incident lifecycle, resulting in faster recovery for impacted organisations.

