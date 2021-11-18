Indonesia's FiberStar seals Cisco SD-WAN deal

Credit: FiberStar

Indonesian network infrastructure service provider FiberStar is ramping up its SD-WAN play after striking a partnership with Cisco that will see it deliver new solutions to enterprises across the country.

Based in Jakarta, FiberStar works with companies throughout Indonesia’s industry sectors to improve connectivity, traffic and data transmission on their fiber optic networks.

The company provides telecommunications services ranging from data communication, voice, interactive video and various other internet of things (IoT) derivatives. Its customers include internet service providers (ISPs), cellular provider companies and businesses from all segments of the enterprise.



The new deal with the US-based networking vendor means FiberStar customers can now use Cisco SD-WAN services to help increase their digital and business resilience, reduce the impact of network outages and enhance their security posture.



With Indonesian enterprise customers the prime target of the new partnership and the offerings it will bring, technology-driven transformation is very much in FiberStar’s sights.

“We are very pleased to be joining as the industry-leading Cisco SD-WAN solution partner,” said president director of FiberStar (PT Mega Akses Persada) Sugiharto Darmakusuma. “Since our establishment seven years ago, we have always been committed to providing fast, stable and reliable network services with a high level of security to customers across the country.

“This partnership with Cisco brings us one step closer to our goals and allows us to transform and enhance the connectivity experience for businesses in Indonesia, as well as support their digital transformation goals.

“With SD-WAN technology, FiberStar provides solutions for customers in managing the network in the future,” he added.



Digital transformation is also top of mind for Marina Kacaribu, director of Cisco Indonesia, who noted that the pandemic has seen this particular element of the enterprise technology landscape become increasingly prominent.

“Digital transformation is a strategic priority for businesses in Indonesia,” Kacaribu said. “Today, digital transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has increasingly driven the demand for cloud applications and development for remote work or work from anywhere.

“Cisco SD-WAN helps customers navigate this dynamic operating environment, by efficiently connecting applications with employees working in different locations, so organisations can deliver applications to users securely and shape IT agility more cost-effectively.

“We are delighted to partner with FiberStar to support companies in Indonesia with innovative technology that will enable them to unlock new opportunities in Indonesia’s fast-growing digital economy,” she added.

The agreement comes just weeks after Cisco deepened its efforts to help boost Singapore’s knowledge-based, innovation-driven digital economy after partnering up with the National University of Singapore (NUS) on a new ‘corporate laboratory’.

The new lab, officially launched on 5 November, is intended to bring together talent from both the NUS and Cisco to focus on five strategic research areas: artificial intelligence, healthcare, cyber security, urban infrastructure and future workforce and productivity.

Just days ago, it was revealed that the local leadership of Cisco had changed hands, with the company’s outgoing ASEAN president, Naveen Menon, handing the reins to Bee Kheng Tay as he steps up to tackle a global role with the organisation.



Prior to her new appointment, Tay was most recently the vendor’s managing director of renewals in Asia Pacific, Japan and China, a role in which she drove the company’s customer experience strategy and played an instrumental role in Cisco’s transition towards a software-based and recurring revenue-based model.

Menon, meanwhile, takes his next job with Cisco after heading up the company in ASEAN for close to five years. He departs his role to move into a new global position within Cisco’s Strategic Execution Office.



In his new role, Menon will be responsible for scaling out Cisco’s 5G and Edge offering, working in close partnership with the engineering units, service providers and hyperscalers.