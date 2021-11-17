Ribbon expands Westcon partnership into Asia

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: IDG

Ribbon Communications has broadened its Australia and New Zealand relationship with Westcon-Comstor to encompass the Asia Pacific region.

The US-based communications software, IP and optical networking solutions vendor has added another 10 countries in the broader APAC region.

The new countries include: Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The expanded distribution capabilities will enable enterprises with multi-country operations to benefit from single order services across the region, regardless of equipment or cloud service requirements, Ribbon claimed.

“Westcon-Comstor has enjoyed a strong relationship with Ribbon for many years, primarily in North America and Europe, and we look forward to this expansion of our partnership into the Asia Pacific region," said Patrick Aronson, Westcon-Comstor EVP for APAC.

"Given Ribbon’s leadership in the SBC market, the rapid uptake in cloud delivery of services, and adoption of UCaaS services like Microsoft Teams, the timing is ideal for us to work together more closely in this area and better meet customer demand.”

Ribbon’s global channel team will provide sales and support, and Westcon-Comstor will manage importation, local taxes and distribution across the region.

“Many of our global and regional clients need a single view of their operations and have been asking us to focus on decreasing complexity for them, regardless of where we are working together,” said Manny Christophidis, Ribbon’s channel director for APAC.



“We believe the significant momentum of our cloud product suites like Ribbon Connect, coupled with Westcon-Comstor’s excellent reputation for service, will make deploying cloud services faster, more cost-effective and more efficient throughout the region.”

Effectively launched in 2017 through the combination of Genband and Sonus Networks, Ribbon has leveraged the former's decade-old partnership with Westcon in A/NZ since the merger.

The vendor recently set out to boost its Australia and New Zealand partner numbers through the launch of an integration with Microsoft Teams.

The move comes as part of Ribbon’s efforts to boost its partner numbers in A/NZ following the signing of Mia Distribution as a regional distributor in May.