Cisco shuffles ASEAN leadership, Bee Kheng Tay takes regional reins

Bee Kheng Tay (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

The local leadership of global networking vendor Cisco has changed hands, with the company’s outgoing ASEAN president, Naveen Menon, handing the reins to Bee Kheng Tay as he steps up to tackle a global role with the organisation.



Tay brings over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology sector, more than five years of which have been with Cisco, to her new role.



Prior to her new appointment, Tay was most recently the vendor’s managing director of renewals in Asia Pacific, Japan and China, a role in which she drove the company’s customer experience strategy and played an instrumental role in Cisco’s transition towards a software-based and recurring revenue-based model.

Previously, she led Cisco’s Singapore and Brunei business for three years.

During her time with the company, Tay has spearheaded several key initiatives, including the establishment of the Cisco Singapore Co-Innovation Centre and the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, supported by a partnership with Singapore’s Economic Development Board.

Before joining Cisco, Tay was vice president and general manager of software in Asia Pacific and Japan for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



Menon, meanwhile, takes his next job with Cisco after heading up the company in ASEAN for close to five years. He departs his role to move into a new global position within Cisco’s Strategic Execution Office. In his new role, Menon will be responsible for scaling out Cisco’s 5G and Edge offering, working in close partnership with the engineering units, service providers and hyperscalers.

“We are delighted to welcome Bee Kheng to our regional leadership team at this exciting time as we continue to see strong, sustained customer demand in ASEAN,” said Dave West, Cisco president for Asia Pacific, Japan and China.

“As we continue to serve the needs of our customers across the region, Bee Kheng’s extensive track record as a proven leader in the ICT industry, along with her vast expertise in technology and business transformation, will bring immense value to the success of our teams, customers and partners.

“We want to thank Naveen for his great leadership and support across the ASEAN region over the past four and a half years. As we move forward into 2022, I am certain that Bee Kheng and our ASEAN team will continue to build on the great momentum across all areas of the business and scale us to greater heights,” he added.

Tay is now responsible for driving Cisco’s profitable growth and leading its go-to-market operations across 10 countries in the region.



“ASEAN’s digital economy holds great potential in today’s digital, cloud-first world,” Tay said. “The challenges of the past two years have placed organisations of all sizes at a pivotal point.

“Now more than ever, businesses’ priorities are centered around business agility, hybrid work and pivoting to cloud, software and services. These are underpinned with seamless customer experience and end-to-end cybersecurity.

“As a global leader in networking, collaboration and cybersecurity, Cisco is at the forefront of innovations and solutions that enable our customers and partners to navigate these shifts, unlock new growth opportunities and power an inclusive recovery in the post-pandemic hybrid everything environment.

“I look forward to leading our team to drive sustainable growth, and delivering value to our customers, stakeholders and the community, by leveraging our deep understanding of the incredibly diverse and vibrant markets across the region,” she added.

In August, Cisco recruited from its own ranks to find a replacement for outgoing Malaysia managing director Albert Chai, naming ASEAN strategy and operations head Hana Raja as its new boss in the country.

Raja came to the role with no fewer than 12 years' experience in strategic planning, business management and leadership roles across various sectors.



Based in Kuala Lumpur, Raja joined Cisco in 2019 from Bain & Company, where she facilitated strategic transformation for companies in oil and gas, industrial goods, retail and automotive sectors across ASEAN. Prior to Bain, she spent close to five years as a senior consultant for Schlumberger.



Just days ago, the company partnered up with the National University of Singapore (NUS) on a new ‘corporate laboratory’.

Established with an investment of S$54 million over five years, the Cisco-NUS Accelerated Digital Economy Corporate Laboratory is supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF), Singapore.