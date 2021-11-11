New Apple Business Essentials service takes aim at SMBs

New service brings device management and iCloud storage to business with up to 500 employees.

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple has always encouraged the use of Apple devices at work, often pitching Macs and iPads as powerful productivity machines, but the company hasn't really directed a lot of software and services specifically at the corporate interests. That's changing with the new Apple Business Essentials service.

Currently in beta with a full launch in the spring of 2022, Apple Business Essentials combines device management, iCloud storage, employee onboarding, and service/support into a single monthly subscription package. It's aimed as business with up to 500 employees, and features a simplified set of three price tiers: