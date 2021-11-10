AvePoint wins $37M Temasek Polytechnic training platform deal

Tianyi Jiang (AvePoint) Credit: AvePoint

Cloud software vendor and Microsoft specialist AvePoint has won a S$37 million contract from Singapore’s Temasek Polytechnic to deploy an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) training management platform.



Founded in 2001, AvePoint specialises in offering data governance, protection and migration solutions for Microsoft 365, with the provider’s Cloud Governance product helping organisations enhance governance and security in relation to Microsoft Teams.



The new training management platform the independent software vendor (ISV) has been engaged to deploy is based on the AvePoint EduTech solution, which will be rolled out to six institutions of higher learning in Singapore.



AvePoint launched its EduTech offering earlier this year, claiming at the time that the platform boasted one of the first holistic SaaS education management systems directly integrated with Microsoft 365 for educational institutions and businesses with training and accreditation needs.



The company now claims that many premier higher learning institutions in Singapore have already leveraged EduTech to facilitate digital learning for students.



Available by 2023, the new platform rollout is anticipated to give over 100,000 students access to a catalogue of 44,000 courses designed to teach them a variety of professional skills in both digital and hybrid learning environments.

Within the platform, students, educators and administrators alike will have a comprehensive digital learning experience that includes a streamlined admissions and enrollment process, personalised course scheduling features and secure assessment delivery.



“The platform we’re deploying for Singapore’s IHLs [institutions of higher learning] will reimagine how both learners and educators experience training, upskilling and continuous learning, which is vital for success in today’s evolving workforce,” said Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and co-founder of AvePoint.

“Especially as Microsoft Cloud adoption continues to accelerate globally, our directly integrated platform is uniquely positioned to replace the fragmented digital learning solutions that exist today,” he added.

With the deployment, professionals enrolling in courses through the institutes of Temasek Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Institute of Technical Education, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Nanyang Polytechnic will have access to the EduTech technology.

“Our six IHLs [institutes of higher learning] are very much in the forefront of Singapore’s SkillsFuture movement that places emphasis on lifelong learning and skills mastery,” said Anita Kuan, deputy principal of Temasek Polytechnic and co-chair of the Shared CET Training Management System Project Steering Committee.

“With this integrated AvePoint EduTech–Microsoft Cloud technology, CET learners and administrators will be able to leap digitally into a seamless online training experience.

“This will help IHLs sharpen our focus on delivering high quality training to meet the growing needs of the economy,” she added.

At the beginning of this year, AvePoint moved to ramp up its channel business and enhance its partner program under the leadership of Jason Beal, who was made the company’s global channel and partner ecosystems senior vice president in late 2020.



The newly created global role sees Beal focus on expanding the company's relationships with managed service providers (MSPs).

As well as working to accelerate AvePoint’s global distribution networks and cloud marketplace presence, Beal also hoped to notably increase the headcount within the company’s global channel organisation in all regions in which it operates.



“In particular, AvePoint will make incremental headcount investments in roles to help partners grow their businesses, architect solutions, and build service practices,” Beal said in February.



“These positions include channel systems engineers and partner success managers, for example. Another goal is to enhance our partner program. We have been asking, and will continue to ask, partners what they need and listen to their requests,” he said.

