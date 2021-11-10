Trend Micro taps AWS for Singapore hosting

Loads its Trend Micro Cloud One offering into the cloud vendor's Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region.

David Ng (Trend Micro) Credit: Trend Micro

Cyber security software vendor Trend Micro has turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for local hosting in a bid to get closer to its cloud customers in Singapore.

The move, which sees the Trend Micro Cloud One offering now hosted in AWS' Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region, is aimed at helping the vendor better serve Singapore customers across industry.

“Running on AWS, Trend Micro Cloud One – available in AWS’ Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region – is designed to offer customers automated, comprehensive security for their AWS environment,” said Santanu Dutt, ASEAN head of technology for AWS.

“We are excited to be expanding our collaboration with Trend Micro in Singapore to simplify cloud security for organisations based here,” he added.

Trend Micro Cloud One is the vendor’s flagship software-as-a-service (SaaS) security solution for protecting servers, resources and native applications in the cloud.

With Trend Micro Cloud One available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region, Singapore-based customers are now able to deploy locally available end-to-end solutions to protect, detect and respond to threats effectively from a centralised cloud.

Although Trend Micro hopes the local hosting will benefit all of its customers in the local market, it will be of particular interest to those organisations in Singapore that are subject to strict regulatory or policy-based requirements around the location of their data.

“Data governance and compliance are becoming a top priority for Singapore organisations,” said David Ng, Trend Micro’s Singapore country manager. “As a customer-centric organisation, we want to give our customers the peace of mind to adopt cloud security services and to know that their data security and compliance are well taken care of.”

The Singapore cloud hosting move comes just a few short months after Trend Micro launched a new partner program for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) that focuses on new customer acquisition.

Known as WeDiscover, the program focuses on demand generation in an effort to boost new markets, revenue streams and accelerate partner sales.

According to Trend Micro, the WeDiscover program is designed to help partners leverage its solutions while helping them differentiate their services, build new security expertise and grow profitable businesses.

Specifically, it aims to do this by helping partners identify opportunities and close deals within a period of 180 days through encouraging more collaboration with its own sales and technical teams.

It is also providing “comprehensive” marketing tools, co-branded collaterals and digital marketing support for the partner.



Prior to the launch, Trend Micro last shook up its channel partner program last year, launching a bunch of new updates and enhancements.

