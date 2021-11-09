Oracle delivers on Singapore cloud region promise

Oracle is also offering 100 startups US$30,000 each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years.

Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle has made good on its promise to introduce a new cloud region in the local market, with the vendor announcing the official opening of its Oracle Cloud Singapore region.

The US-based software vendor revealed its intentions to open a Singapore cloud region several months ago, reiterating its plans in October, when it said it would add 14 new regions over the next year to expand its global cloud footprint.



It was anticipated that the new cloud region launches would take Oracle’s total number of available cloud regions to 44 by the end of 2022.



The expansion is being carried out in two phases, with the cities of Milan, Stockholm, Marseille, Johannesburg, and Jerusalem, as well as Spain, Singapore, Mexico and Colombia seeing new cloud regions first. The second phase will see additional regions in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Saudi Arabia, France, Israel and Chile.



The new Singapore region expands Oracle's current reach to 33 cloud regions globally, the company claimed.



Additionally, the vendor plans to provide free Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) training and certifications until 31 March 2022.

It is hoped that the free training will help to expand Singapore's IT talent pool and make it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate.



"Customers are pivoting to Oracle because of the high performance, built-in security, and low cost of OCI,” said Garrett Ilg, Oracle Asia Pacific and Japan president. “We've witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year and want to help customers innovate and modernise, while helping them address in-country data residency requirements.



“With the opening of the new cloud region and the initiatives to support local innovation and growth, we are reaffirming our commitment to Singapore and to the region. The availability of OCI will help improve the speed of innovation, empower startups and champion upskilling for Singaporeans,” he added.



With the local cloud region now in place, Singapore-based customers will have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud applications, as well as Oracle Autonomous Database, while also providing them with the ability to keep their data within Singapore’s borders – an increasingly valuable prospect as data sovereignty grows in importance.

"We welcome Oracle's move to accelerate startups in Singapore,” said Jacqueline Poh, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “These initiatives show the confidence that the international business community has in Singapore, as a place where established businesses can work with a vibrant entrepreneur community to transform, innovate and grow.”

Just weeks ago, Oracle signed a distribution agreement with Nextgen Group in Singapore, tasking the newly launched business with building out cloud capabilities via the partner ecosystem.

The move saw Nextgen -- which officially launched in the Asian market at the start of January -- join Tech Data and VST ECS as distributors within the city-state, building on a partnership which spans more than 10 years in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).