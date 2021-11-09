True IDC looks beyond Thailand as data centre demand heightens

Theerapun Charoensak (True IDC) Credit: True IDC

True IDC is accelerating plans to create a “data centre hub” in Southeast Asia, strengthening domestic reach while expanding cloud services capabilities beyond the borders of Thailand.

With 2022 fast approaching, the Bangkok-based business is increasing organisational capacity to meet new demand for digital transformation solutions, underpinned by enhanced data centre and cloud services offerings.

Central to such efforts will be the expansion of domestic data centre operations with a recent groundbreaking ceremony kick-starting extended construction of the True IDC-East Bangna facility in Samut Prakan.

Operating as the second building of four planned facilities, the data centre will be equipped with modernised systems with the second phase expected to be ready for service in 2022. Further expansion will follow once all four phases are completed with a total investment of approximately 3,000 million Thai baht -- equating to roughly $123 million in SGD -- expected to bolster network systems capable of supporting 5G services.

The second phase has also been designed to provide “highly-efficient” power services with a capacity of 12 kilowatts per rack, supported by the implementation of an “environmentally-friendly” operation system.

“This is an important advantage that will attract large corporate customers from both Thailand and overseas such as over-the-top [OTT] media services, cloud hyperscalers, data centre service providers and businesses in other industries,” said Theerapun Charoensak, general manager of True IDC.

According to Charoensak, the expansion also acts as “preparation” for supporting business operations seeking to maximise the potential of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a public agency aiming to encourage investment and innovation in Thailand.

In addition to doubling down on domestic business -- with True IDC also expanding North Muangthong facility capabilities -- the provider is seeking to step up as a regional data centre and cloud service provider by building a hub for digital growth in Thailand.

“The operations will comply with the same standards used in Thailand in terms of expertise, work practice and security,” Charoensak explained.

According to Charoensak, the data centre business in Southeast Asia is expected to expand further within the next 3-5 years with Thailand specifically identified as a “high growth market”, reporting an annual growth rate of 28 per cent which is ahead of an ASEAN average at 19 per cent.

“This is a good opportunity to drive our business to become the foundation to support and build on other business operations that will gradually grow in the digital era,” Charoensak explained.

“We will maintain our excellence in business operation, increase our technology and innovation capacity, improve customer service, join hands with new partners and develop solutions that respond to the clients’ needs in order to keep standing as the number one in the market.”