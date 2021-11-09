AsiaPac strengthens multi-cloud portfolio with VMware, targets regulated industries

Singapore-based provider becomes first partner in Southeast Asia and Korea to leverage VMware vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware Cloud Director.

AsiaPac has expanded capabilities within the VMware portfolio to ramp up multi-cloud deployments across Singapore, targeting regulated industries such as financial services, government and healthcare.



The deepened alliance will see AsiaPac -- which operates as a subsidiary of Singapore-based M1 -- become the first partner in Southeast Asia and Korea to deploy VMware vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware Cloud Director, skilling up in response to increased customer demand across the city-state.

Specifically, vRealize Operations Cloud will help AsiaPac unify multi-cloud operating practice capabilities by consolidating all metrics from VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud environments into a “single, unified platform”. This is in addition to providing a “consistent monitoring and reporting service” for customers irrespective of application distribution levels.

To deliver such services, AsiaPac will also leverage the vendor’s Cloud Director offering to provide a “pay-as-you-grow model” to customers with pricing and environment size flexibility -- essentially dividing the provider’s VMware Cloud on AWS software-defined data centre (SDDC) environments into multi-tenanted resource pools, with control of resource allocation and support for differing consumption models.

“AsiaPac prides ourselves on staying at the forefront of delivering innovative next-generation infrastructure and multi-cloud services that are adaptable to today’s digital-first economy,” said Andrew Cheng, managing director of AsiaPac.

“Organisations are increasingly relying on cloud technologies to compete. We are confident that VMware’s world-class solutions will help us take full advantage of multiple clouds to improve resiliency and delivery of better services for our customers.”

The alliance comes five months after AsiaPac took home Multi-Cloud Partner of the Year honours for VMware in Singapore, alongside Partner Value Award recognition at an Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) level.

Acknowledged for delivering “exceptional growth” in building a successful VMware business, the awards also demonstrate a “proven track record” in developing and helping customers create value during technology modernisation projects.

“Our partnership with VMware has been growing rapidly year-on-year as both organisations see great synergy working together to deliver value to our collective clients in the complex multi-cloud environment,” noted Daniel Cheng, deputy director of Strategic Business of AsiaPac, speaking at the time of the announcement in June.

AsiaPac goes to market as a managed service provider (MSP) with expertise across managed infrastructure, cloud and enterprise computing, with specialisation spanning VMware, AWS and Microsoft technology stacks.

“AsiaPac is a valued partner at VMware,” added Fan Qu, director of Partner Business across Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware. “We look forward to the greater synergies and value that this partnership expansion will bring in the new era of multi-cloud.

“With many businesses in the region supercharging their digital transformation journeys to move faster to a digital future, we believe that this partnership will bolster AsiaPac’s efforts in helping their customers respond and adapt to the ever-evolving business landscape.”

According to David Bate -- vice president of Cloud across APJ at VMware -- as more organisations move forward with plans to accelerate digital transformation efforts during this period of recovery, cloud adoption across the region will also increase in parallel.

“Helping companies implement a cloud-smart strategy is a key focus for us at VMware,” Bate said. “We would like to congratulate AsiaPac for their forward thinking and their partnership. We are confident that this will help offer businesses in Singapore with the flexibility and control needed to operate and innovate in a multi-cloud world.”