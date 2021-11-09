FPT Software eyes ‘green reboot’ for aviation players with Airbus deal

The solutions by FPT Software and Airbus are expected to support more than 140 airlines and 9,500 commercial aircraft worldwide.

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software is set to deploy a new set of solutions on Airbus’s open data platform for the aviation industry, Skywise, thanks to a new deal struck between the two companies.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during an official visit by Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to France, sees FPT Software provide and deploy a new set of solutions on Airbus’s open data platform for the aviation industry, Skywise.

The so-called ‘Skywise App Editor Partnership’ marks an attempt by the FPT Software and the European aircraft maker to introduce innovative solutions to accelerate digital transformation in the aviation industry.



The new solutions introduced by FPT Software are expected to help optimise fluid consumption, reduce operational costs, enhance operations across various functions, including logistics, supply chain, crew management, aircraft maintenance, route planning and more.



It is hoped that by leveraging its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud and more, FPT Software can assist players in the aviation sector to gain competitive edge and prepare for a 'green reboot' after the pandemic.

Scheduled to launch later this year and in early 2022, the solutions by FPT Software and Airbus are expected to support more than 140 airlines and 9,500 commercial aircraft worldwide.



“We have over 100 high-skilled aviation data engineers and 500 software engineers with experience in several aviation projects,” said Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Software parent company FPT Corporation.

“With our scalable IT talent pool, proven expertise, and Airbus’s industry knowledge, we are confident to develop innovative solutions that enable aviation companies to realise their goals. The sky is our only limit.



“I believe that the partnership between France and Vietnam’s leading companies can act as a trading bridge, enhance the two countries’ strategic cooperation and encourage collaborations between both sides’ businesses," he added.



FPT Software and Airbus began working together in 2017, when the Vietnamese IT player became one of the first trusted IT partners to help Airbus kick-start its Skywise ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

In 2019, FPT Software established an office in Toulouse, France, to better collaborate with Airbus in achieving its digital transformation goals.

The two companies have since joined forces in various initiatives to support several major aviation players to improve operational performance, ensure data continuity and achieve savings across the value chain.

In June 2019, FPT Software signed an agreement with Airbus to become one of the first Skywise certified partners, tasked with driving digital collaboration across the global aviation industry.



The company joined four other businesses as launch partners of the program, including Accenture, Capgemini, IBM and Sopra Steria.



Just a month later, in July 2019, FPT Software partnered with Airbus to support the set-up of the Skywise Customer Experience Centre at the manufacturer’s new regional hub in Singapore.

Terms of the deal saw the Vietnamese technology provider undertake the early development of applications and services for airlines in the region.



At the beginning of this year, FPT Software hired former Airbus vice president and Asia Pacific and China head of digital transformation Frank Bignone as its new head of global digital transformation.



The appointment came as FPT was working to build out its digital business ecosystem with the launch of its then-new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.