MongoDB recruits Splunk’s Simon Eid to drive APAC growth

Tasked with accelerating MongoDB’s 'strong' growth in the Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Japan markets.

Simon Eid (MongoDB) Credit: MongoDB

NoSQL database platform vendor MongoDB has named Splunk’s former group vice president in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Simon Eid, as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) senior vice president.



Based in Melbourne, the newly created role into which Eid has stepped sees him tasked with accelerating MongoDB’s 'strong' growth in the A/NZ, ASEAN and Japan markets.



"What an incredible time to join MongoDB,” Eid said. “We operate in a massive market, with a fantastic product that is loved by its users and have a great company culture. We have all the ingredients we need to do something truly special in APAC.



"Data and software development has become the driving force behind innovation and our application data platform is already helping thousands of organisations across the region.

“I'll be focused on helping expand our footprint, deliver outstanding customer experiences and growing the team and culture,” he added.



Eid comes to the role with more than two decades of sales and business management experience with various players in the regional tech industry, spending more than six years with Splunk, where he was A/NZ area vice president before being named group vice president.



Before Splunk, Eid spent more than seven years with EMC, prior to its acquisition by Dell, in various roles, including general manager of specialty sales. He has also done time at Symantec, BMC Software and Ultradata, among other organisations.

While still at the helm of Splunk in A/NZ, Eid oversaw the tightening of the vendor's strategic alliance with New Zealand headquartered IT services group Datacom.



In August, Datacom deepened its alliance with Splunk to provide customers with access to enterprise-grade security operations centre services. By working with Splunk, Datacom’s cyber security team could help organisations learn from the behaviour of adversaries and mitigate and reduce risks.

“This partnership is a testament to the trust that Datacom has in Splunk’s capabilities and technologies,” Eid said at the time.

