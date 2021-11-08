Actifile accesses Asian market with BitCyber partnership

Actifile provides solutions designed to help organisations automate their data discovery, monitoring and protection needs.

Phillip Ng (BitCyber) Credit: Supplied

Israeli data security software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform vendor Actifile has appointed BitCyber as its regional distributor in Singapore and across the broader Asia region.



Based in Tel Aviv, Actifile provides solutions designed to help organisations automate their data discovery, monitoring and protection needs, addressing external data threats, insider threats and assisting in complying with data privacy regulations.



It is claimed that the addition of Actifile further strengthens BitCyber's portfolio of cyber security offerings, with the Singapore-based distributor noting that the vendor provides it with an integrated data security solution for businesses that are looking for an all-in-one, simple-to-use data security platform.

“We are really excited about Actifile’s data security platform,” said Philip Ng, co-founder and CEO of BitCyber. “Actifile’s innovative solution helps businesses manage their data privacy risks and protects their data from the exponential rise in ransomware attacks and insider threats.

“BitCyber, together with our consulting and channel partners, are working with enterprises of all sizes to protect their regulated and sensitive data and help them comply with PDPA [Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act 2012] and other regulatory requirements,” he added.

For Guy Bavly, Actifile CEO and co-founder, BitCyber represents a premium value-added distributor with a focus on cyber security solutions – an ideal partner for the vendor in the local market.

“Their mission is to take the complexity out of data security and privacy, making it accessible to every business to secure them against cyber attacks, data breaches and business disruptions,” he said.



Just days ago, BitCyber inked an agreement with US based cyber security player Virsec in a move that sees the distributor bring the Virsec Security Platform to partners in Singapore and across Asia.



Headquartered in California, Virsec provides a security platform designed to identify any deviation or exploit in application performance during execution and immediately protect against it.

Under the partnership with Virsec, BitCyber intends to leverage its regional enterprise channel network to offer the Virsec Security Platform, with its suite of security services, to government agencies and enterprises in critical sectors like healthcare, financial institutions and telecommunications.

In September, BitCyber took on distribution rights in Asia for Swedish automated cyber threat modelling and attack simulation vendor Foreseeti.

Based in Stockholm, Foreseeti provides products designed to give IT decision makers greater insight into the cyber risk exposure and resilience of their IT architectures.



Along with being named as a regional distributor for Foreseeti’s suite of solutions in Singapore and Asia more generally, BitCyber has also been appointed as a consulting partner for the vendor in the local market.

