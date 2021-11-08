Rhipe builds ASEAN cyber security stack with Kaspersky

Partnering with Rhipe is expected to boost Kaspersky's MSP business in the region.

Yeo Siang Tiong (Kaspersky) Credit: Kaspersky

Cloud solutions and services distributor Rhipe is building up its cyber security stack in the region, adding Kaspersky to its portfolio across Southeast Asia.

Kaspersky Southeast Asia general manager Yeo Siang Tiong said that partnering with Rhipe would boost its managed service provider (MSP) business in the region.

“Outsourcing cyber security is fast becoming a chosen road for Southeast Asia’s SMBs [small- and medium-sized businesses] and enterprises alike to effectively secure their digitalisation efforts,” Siang Tiong said.



“Through this partnership, we expect to provide more partners with a seamless cloud business ecosystem, improved profitability as well as value-added IT security offerings and exceptional service, to help them beat the competition in our current crowded MSP market.

“Combining the extensive reach and technical expertise of Rhipe with our solid reputation and quality enterprise solutions, we see this as a major step to help guard more businesses against cyber criminals," he added.



Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said that adding Kaspersky to the portfolio helped to expand the company's security solutions offering to partners and their end customers.



Kaspersky operates in 200 countries and territories and has 37 offices in 32 countries.

Recently, Kaspersky also added ACA Pacific to its distribution mix in a move aimed at expanding its local small- and medium-sized business (SMB) and enterprise solutions sales channel in the Singapore market. In July, the Indonesian government joined forces with Kaspersky as part of an effort to boost the country’s cyber security capabilities and fend off mounting threats.

Kaspersky joins other vendors that have recently been added to the Rhipe portfolio, including Zoom, Access4, Runecast, Octopus Cloud, AvePoint, Eset, Nerdio and usecure.

The latest vendor addition comes not long after Crayon completed its A$408 million acquisition of the Australian listed cloud software distributor following a positive shareholder vote.

