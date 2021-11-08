Okta shifts APJ channel leadership from Sydney to Singapore

Matt Paull steps down after almost four years.

Credit: Dreamstime

Okta has appointed Chee Keong Law to lead its channel for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in a move that sees the leadership role shift from Australia to Singapore.

Law replaces Matt Paull, who previously held the Sydney-based role of Okta director of regional alliances for almost four years.

Having stepped up the title of head of partners and alliances, Law will now be tasked with seeing through Okta's 2021 channel program and planning a new channel strategy for 2022.

Law joins the identity management vendor from BeyondTrust, where he was the senior director for APJ channels and alliances.

During his three-decade career, he has also held senior channel roles at the likes of McAfee, Symantec, Polycom, Google Cloud and Apigee.

In a statement to ARN, Steve Dodenhoff, worldwide senior vice president of partners and alliances, said: "[Law] has strong insights into the critical growth strategies and partner ecosystems across Australia and New Zealand, Asia and Japan.

"[Law's] deep technology alliance and partner ecosystems relationships have helped fuel strong growth in the region and expansion of the unique routes-to-market for the companies he has led."

Since launching Okta Partner Connect in 2018 -- a revamped go-to-market channel strategy -- the vendor’s global channel ecosystem has grown by over 400 per cent, housing global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), solution providers and distributors.

Meanwhile in May, Okta completed the acquisition of Auth0 -- a specialist identity platform for application teams -- in a deal worth approximately US$6.5 billion. Terms of the agreement will see Auth0 operate as an independent business unit within Okta, led by Auth0 CEO and co-founder Eugenio Pace.