Dell digs into Singapore business with financing play

As part of an expansion strategy to provide financing alternatives to regional and global Dell Technologies’ customers with a Singapore presence.

Andy Sim (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has launched its financing arm, Dell Financial Services (DFS), in Singapore, with the financing options offered by the business available both direct to customers and through the vendor’s channel partners.



The move to establish a local business entity for the DFS arm comes as part of an expansion strategy by the company to provide financing alternatives to regional and global Dell Technologies’ customers with a Singapore presence.

Until now, Dell Technologies has been providing financing solutions to customers in Singapore through third-party partners, who continue to play an integral role in the region.

The launch of the DFS business locally means that organisations in Singapore and their partners can gain access to payment solutions that are similar to those available in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.



Broadly, DFS provides a payment solutions portfolio that allows organisations to pay for technology over time and as they use it, offering predictable payment programs to quickly acquire hardware, software and lifecycle services.



The financing options include technology rotation and ownership, software instalments, PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) and Dell Technologies’ APEX custom solutions. The customisable payment solutions are integrated into Dell Technologies’ portfolio of solutions, including hardware, software and services.

The idea is that, with financed transactions, organisations can better handle budget constraints, improve project economics to make them self-funding and manage planned technology refresh cycles with suitably scheduled leases.

“Dell Financial Services is a natural extension of our strategy to become the leading provider of essential technology solutions,” said Andy Sim, Dell Technologies’ Singapore vice president and managing director. “As a regional headquarters, Singapore already caters to many of Dell Technologies’ global customers.

“We are responding to our customers’ needs for a broadened capability and portfolio to enable their business transformation journey through competitive financing options.

“Dell Financial Services has the dedicated people, processes, and tools to power this added value. Most importantly, the financing options offered by DFS are both direct and through our channel partners,” he added.



Globally, DFS has over US$12 billion (S$16.17 million) in assets under management and provides support for Dell Technologies’ customers and partners in more than 50 countries.



The vendor claims the business has created over 3,000 global channel partnership agreements and has over 1,600 dedicated team members around the world.



“Today, we’re seeing more customers showing a preference for financing when making technology purchasing decisions,” said Lena Yam, vice president of Dell Financial Services in Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC). “With financing from DFS, customers can combine innovative financial offerings with holistic technology advice to develop a long-term infrastructure strategy.

"The DFS team has invested in tools to help support customers through the entire financing process, from approval to account management. This, combined with a dedicated support function, ensures an exceptional customer experience,” she said.

The introduction of the local business entity comes just a few months after Sim was appointed as Dell Technology's new vice president and managing director of Singapore, replacing Eric Goh who retired from the role following more than 10 years of service.

From the beginning of August, Sim was tasked with leading the vendor’s sales, go-to-market and business development strategies within the city-state, with a specific focus on enhancing customer and partner alliances across both public and private sectors.

“Andy brings with him years of local and regional industry experience and knowledge in our priority technology areas such as hybrid cloud, edge, telecom, AI and as-a-service offerings,” Pang Yee Beng, senior vice president of South Asia at Dell, said at the time. “I am excited to see our business in Singapore grow under his leadership in the months to come.”

