TCS tackles Celcom business support systems overhaul

The TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX solutions to be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Credit: Dreamstime

The local arm of Indian integrator Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is deepening its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad with a project to transform the Malaysian telco's core business support systems.



The new core platforms transformation project will see TCS employ its TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX solutions, which will be hosted on Microsoft Azure.



The TCS HOBS product is a plug-and-play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, offered in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

TCS TwinX, meanwhile, is an artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin-based simulator designed to construct hypotheses, model entities and test business decision outcomes in a virtual A/B testing mode.

It is hoped the new technology will enable Celcom to further enhance its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities like AI and machine learning (ML)-driven business simulations, an enterprise product catalogue and partner ecosystem enablement.



“Celcom continues its modernisation journey by transforming our business operations by incorporating new technology to deliver awesome experiences to our customers,” said Afizulazha Abdullah, Celcom chief operations officer, technology.

"This includes enhancing Celcom’s data analytics abilities, reducing time to market, ensuring seamless customer experiences across all Celcom touchpoints.

Celcom is proud to continue its collaboration with TCS as they have the right expertise in cutting-edge solutions, deep industry knowledge and good delivery capabilities,” he added.



Broadly, TCS plans to help Celcom address rapid and dynamic market growth through the adoption and integration of a microservices-enabled modular digital business support systems (BSS) core, including AI, ML, business intelligence and cloud technologies.



The new tech is expected to also enable Celcom to have access to real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs and optimised operations.



“By reimagining the concept-to-market value chain to create customer specific digital products and rapidly launch them in the market, TCS is accelerating Celcom’s transformation into a leading digital platform company,” said Kamal Bhadada, TCS business group head of communications, media and information services.



“The combinatorial capabilities of TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX will provide Celcom with real time product and pricing strategy guidance, collaborative ideation and experimentation, single touch federation, and enable competitive differentiation,” he added.

In August, Celcom moved to dramatically slash the time it spends on regulatory compliance activities after taking on Informatica tech to help it deal with data governance.

Celcom is specifically making use of the US-based data integration solutions vendor’s CLAIRE metadata-driven artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which was anticipated to help Celcom automate the governance of the millions of subscribers and service data that the organisation deals with on a daily basis.

This, in turn, was expected to give Celcom the ability to provide more accurate and trusted data across business and IT users, to foster greater collaboration, perform analytics and business-critical decision making and, ultimately, provide greater experience and outcomes to its subscribers.

“Celcom has a clear focus on driving operational excellence and growth through innovation, digitalisation and new business areas,” Datuk Kamal Khalid, Celcom chief corporate and transformation officer, said at the time.



“As we place great importance on acquiring high-quality and trusted data in our digital transformation journey, our collaboration with Informatica will ensure the delivery of the highest standard of service experience to our customers,” he added.

At the beginning of this year, Celcom rolled out a new enterprise-grade cloud service designed to accelerate digital adoption in Malaysia, supported by a strategic partnership with Microsoft.



Under the banner of Celcom Cloud Suite, the offering specifically focuses on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to drive market demand at corporate level, leveraging Microsoft Azure in the process.