Philippine Airlines outsources Oracle support to Rimini Street amid post-pandemic recovery

Designed to help flagship carrier of the Philippines overcome ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

Credit: Dreamstime

Philippine Airlines has switched to Rimini Street to support Oracle solutions and systems amid plans to accelerate post-pandemic recovery through digital enhancements.



The move is designed to help the flagship carrier of the Philippines overcome the ongoing challenges faced by the commercial aviation sector due to COVID-19, alongside kick-starting efforts to modernise its cargo system, integrate mobile and remote capabilities and launch passenger analytics to improve its ‘Know Your Customer’ program.

“We needed a partner to help us optimise our resources -- including time, money and IT personnel -- and drive collaboration and efficiency across the company in a more cost-effective manner,” said Wilson Go, CIO of Philippine Airlines.

"Rimini Street was that proven partner of choice. The company’s responsive, high-quality support as well as the significant support cost savings we realised, enabled us to focus our efforts and resources on our business transformation efforts.”

As part of the agreement, Philippine Airlines will leverage the third-party support provider across its Oracle E-Business Suite, Fusion Middleware and database software portfolio, backed by a primary support engineer and a wider group of functional and technical engineers.

The business can also leverage service level agreements of 10-minute response times for critical priority one cases and 15-minute response times for priority two issues.

“The collaborative and round-the-clock global and local support we receive from Rimini Street has enabled our internal teams to address issues faster and more efficiently, thus improving the overall experience for both our employees and customers,” Go added.

Operating as the oldest and longest-serving airline in Southeast Asia -- linking 31 domestic and 54 international destinations around the world -- Philippine Airlines moved to streamline its portfolio of applications to “better optimise” technology investments in response to the pandemic.

As a result, Rimini Street was engaged to support “mission-critical” Oracle software which runs the airline’s finance and administration, procurement and human resources functions.

“Rimini Street’s client-focused, expert-led support services enable organisations to extract the most value from enterprise software and applications to optimise processes, drive cost efficiencies and help achieve business growth,” noted Andrew Seow, group vice president of Southeast Asia and Greater China at Rimini Street.

“By leveraging Rimini Street’s unified software support for its Oracle system, Philippine Airlines was able to reallocate its resources and liberate its IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives that can help their business navigate the current economic environment.”