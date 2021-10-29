Tradewinds reinforces cyber security prowess with eSentire deal

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage) Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Cyber security vendor eSentire has upgraded its US distribution partnership with Telarus to include Asia Pacific through its local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

eSentire offers threat response protection, providing managed risk, managed detection and response (MDR) and incident response services by claiming to combine “machine learning XDR technology, threat hunting expertise and proven security operations leadership”.

The vendor also has an eSentire MDR for Microsoft solution, which integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Azure Defender suites.

“The calibre of the security training and development we have received from our partner, eSentire, is second to none,” said Tony Heywood, regional VP at Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

“Telarus and eSentire are committed to high-growth operations as we scale our partnership and expand our mutual security services, to support businesses across [the region] with the industry’s top managed detection and response solution.”

This is the latest deal for the subsidiary of the master agent that bolsters its cyber security portfolio within the region as it follows cyber security vendor Transmosis inking a distribution partnership with Telarus for Australia and New Zealand back in March.

That particular deal covered Transmosis’ transmosisONE solution, which was then known as CyberOPS, an artificial Intelligence-powered extended detection and response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 live virtual security operations centre (vSOC).