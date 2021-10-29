Qlik picks Singapore as base for fourth global cloud region

Qlik already has cloud regions in the US, Ireland and Australia, making the new Singapore region its second in Asia Pacific.

Geoff Thomas (Qlik) Credit: Supplied

Business analytics software vendor Qlik has chosen Singapore as the base for its fourth cloud region globally, with the US-based company saying the move strengthens its support for growing customer demand in the Asia Pacific region.



Qlik already has cloud regions in the US, Ireland and Australia, making the new Singapore region its second in Asia Pacific.

The new cloud region builds on Qlik’s continued investment in Singapore, which began in 2011 with the opening of its corporate office in the country.

The move sees the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider's customers in Singapore and the immediate region able to store and deploy data for analytics locally at scale.

Storing data in the regional cloud will also provide customers with the ability to serve endusers’ analytics needs across the region more effectively, with faster access and lower latency, the company claimed.

“The strategic placement of a new Qlik cloud region in Singapore will help us better meet customer needs for Qlik Cloud while complying with stringent local data residency requirements,” said Geoff Thomas, Qlik Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president.

“The new cloud region will also support the country’s Smart Nation plans to boost digital adoption in local businesses to further build resiliency, innovation and competitiveness,” he added.

In July Qlik updated its partner program to offer more incentives to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud partners.

The business intelligence and data management software developer said at the time that it was aiming to reward partners at every stage of a customer relationship, going beyond the traditional customer lifecycle and focusing on subscriptions.

The new program includes a co-sell model that extends Qlik’s contracting, order management and subscription management infrastructure directly to customers, reducing partner overhead and risk, the vendor said.

Qlik claimed it would also offer an integrated CRM experience that “streamlines and simplifies partner sourcing, opportunity management, sell and support processes, giving partners more visibility and alignment with customers”.

It also said it would offer an ‘Ambassador’ program that would “recognise” individual partner team members who were “driving direct impact for customers”.

