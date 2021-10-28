NCS scales Australia footprint with Eighty20 buy

Microsoft partner has 120 staff and customers including Woolworths, Suncorp and TPG.

Singaporean IT service provider NCS Next has deepened its presence in Australia through the acquisition of Sydney Microsoft partner Eighty20.

Founded in 2017, Eighty20 is a cloud transformation specialist boasting 120 staff and customers including Woolworths, Suncorp, TPG, NSW Department of Education and Boral.

Eighty20 will continue to run independently under NCS with all employees continuing in their current roles, the service provider claimed.

The Microsoft partner's founders, John Kelly and Justin Rees, will retain a "significant" minority stake and will keep their roles within the business.

“NCS is at the forefront of digital innovation and combined with their heritage in large scale transformations, particularly government, [this] makes them the perfect partner for our next phase of growth,” Rees said.

According to NCS, Eighty20 will further boost NCS’ capabilities to support Australian clients in their digital transformation journey, including cloud, business applications, workplace modernisation and managed services.

NCS first launched in Australia last December through a partnership with Optus Business, which is also owned by Singtel.

It recently bolstered its reach into Australia through the appointment of Nicole Key as director of sales and marketing.

NCS also announced plans to acquire three technology providers, including Australian cloud-based solutions consultancy Riley.