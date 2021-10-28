Wiz Technologies and HPE partner to power SAP workloads in Singapore

Singapore-based cloud service provider is the first in market to offer customers cloud service on SAP Business One workload with cloud-native data infrastructure and cloud data services from HPE

Credit: Dreamstime

Wiz Technologies has unveiled plans to expand cloud service offerings with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Singapore, building a managed private hosting infrastructure for SAP Business One Solution workloads.



Motivated by a desire to “drive new business growth”, the alliance will see Wiz Technologies becomes the first service provider in the city-state to leverage Alletra, a new cloud-native data infrastructure solution built by HPE.

Specifically, the offering aims to maximise the value of data from “edge-to-cloud”, supported by the vendor’s Data Services Cloud Console linked to SAP Business One cloud services.

Under the banner of ‘WIZTECH Cloud Services for SAP Business One’, the private cloud portfolio will support mission-critical workloads while plugging into an existing “general-purpose cloud” which currently runs on Nimble Storage dHCI.

The offering can also be configured and deployed for new data service delivered via the Data Services Cloud Console, supported by intent-based provisioning to enhance cloud agility and unify data operations.

“We wanted to offer our customers cloud flexibility and mission-critical levels of performance,” said Desmond Chan, managing director of WIZTECH. “The performance guaranteed by Alletra and the simplicity of the data services platform ensure we can easily manage all applications and workloads to deliver an instant scalable SAP Business One cloud services and solutions for our customers.”

Operating as a private managed cloud service provider headquartered in Singapore, Wiz Technologies specialises in the deployment of IT infrastructure solutions, private and public cloud services, in addition to web hosting and application development expertise. Beyond the city-state, the business has regional offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Gold Coast, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur Ho Chi Minh, and Hanoi.

“Our latest innovations demonstrate how we are evolving our portfolio to meet our customer and partner needs and deliver the right as-a-service solutions for individual workload demands,” added Joseph Yang, general manager of Storage across Asia Pacific at HPE. “Alletra 6000 has enabled WIZTECH to develop its new cloud service for SAP Business One with superior performance, high availability and scalability.”