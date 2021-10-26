SAS takes on Dell talent to lead Singapore

Tasked with leading the vendor’s Singapore team to expand the SAS market presence in the country.

Lim Hsin Yin (SAS) Credit: SAS

Analytics software and services provider SAS has named Lim Hsin Yin, former Dell Technologies cloud and data storage solutions general manager for Singapore and Malaysia, as its new managing director in Singapore.



Broadly, Hsin Yin has been tasked with leading the vendor’s Singapore team to expand the SAS market presence in the country.

The new role sees Hsin Yin responsible for driving the growth of SAS’ business in Singapore, with a focus on accelerating customer adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics through partnerships and alliances.



Fortunately for Hsin Yin, SAS occupies a market segment she views as having plenty of opportunities to offer.

“Analytics is increasingly seen as an essential business need that can help organisations build business resilience and enhance their competitive edge in this post-pandemic age,” Hsin Yin said.



“From combating the multifaceted challenges of fraud to bringing new insights in customer intelligence, to improving risk and compliance management, we see growth opportunities for businesses across all sectors as they embrace digital transformation.



“I am also looking forward to continuing our efforts in developing analytics talent in Singapore through our partnerships and certification efforts, in empowering students and kick-starting the careers of data analytics professionals,” she added.



Hsin Yin replaces former SAS Singapore managing director Randy Goh, who in May moved to OpenText as the company’s vice president of sales in Southeast Asia.



In her new role, Hsin Yin reports to SAS ASEAN vice president Remco den Heijer.



“We are delighted to have Hsin Yin join us in this crucially important role. She brings exceptional experience in cloud and financial services as well as overall leadership strengths across the technology sectors,” den Heijer said.

Indeed, Hsin Yin spent more than a decade at Dell EMC – now under the Dell Technologies umbrella – and several years at IBM before holding a stint at Avaya Singapore as country manager.

In April SAS named former NTT Philippines CEO Maria Aileen Rodriguez as its new managing director in the country.



The role sees Rodriguez lead the vendor’s Philippines team, working to expand the SAS market presence in the country, as well as driving channel partnership development and enhancing customer satisfaction.



Like Hsin Yin, Rodriguez also spent time at IBM prior to taking a role with SAS. She was IBM Philippines' software channels ASEAN executive before heading to NTT Philippines, where she stayed until heading to SAS.



She also previously served as country manager for IBM's Software Group in Manila, as well as country manager for the financial services sector for the Philippines and Vietnam at IBM.