Singapore cyber vendor Horangi hitches wagon to Huawei Cloud

The partnership is expected to benefit fast growing digital organisations across no fewer than 10 countries in the region.

Credit: Huawei

Singapore-based cyber security software vendor Horangi has added Huawei Cloud to the growing list of hyperscalers via whose ecosystems it can ply its services.



The independent software vendor (ISV), which provides an integrated cyber security platform built to secure organisations in the cloud, has struck an agreement with Huawei Cloud aimed at providing cloud security solutions for organisations on the Chinese vendor’s cloud platform in Asia Pacific (APAC).



Specifically, Horangi’s flagship cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform, Warden, is scheduled for launch on Huawei Cloud on 29 October and will be open to all organisations on the cloud platform in the broader APAC region.



“Warden’s proven track record in Asia Pacific and unique ability to consistently meet security requirements in a manner compliant with regional regulations was key in Horangi’s selection as one of the preferred security partners for Huawei Cloud,” said Nicole Lu, vice president of Huawei Cloud APAC ecosystem. “Having a robust security offering is essential to ensure the growth of organisations.



"We look forward to working closely with Horangi to provide a comprehensive and secure cloud platform for customers, particularly as demand for Huawei Cloud innovations grow,” she added.



The companies plan to collaborate to establish best-in-class security guardrails and cloud visibility for organisations that use not only Huawei Cloud, but also multicloud environments.

“It is an honour for Horangi to be selected as one of the first security vendors in Southeast Asia to support a major cloud service provider like Huawei Cloud, reaffirming the strength and market leading position of Warden,” said Paul Hadjy, Horangi CEO and co-founder.



“In the time that Huawei Cloud has operated in this region, Horangi has seen tremendous promise in its delivery of cloud innovations to organisations across Asia Pacific.

“We are happy to work with a like-minded partner that recognises cyber security as a mission critical endeavour in today’s digital-first landscape and are proud to play a leading role in facilitating cloud adoption across the region in a secure manner with Huawei Cloud,” he added.



In May Horangi extended its offering in Southeast Asia via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, just weeks after appointing Synnex Metrodata Indonesia as an authorised distributor.



Horangi already had its solutions on Google Cloud Platform and has since extended them to Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud.



The company released its flagship cloud security solution, Horangi Warden (Warden), in 2019.

