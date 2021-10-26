Singapore’s BitCyber strikes regional distribution deal with Virsec

Will target government agencies and enterprises in critical sectors like healthcare, financial institutions and telecommunications.

BitCyber has inked a new agreement with US based cyber security player Virsec in a move that will see the Singapore headquartered distributor bring the Virsec Security Platform to partners in Singapore and across Asia.



Headquartered in California, Virsec provides a security platform designed to identify any deviation or exploit in application performance during execution and immediately protect against it.



Under the new partnership with Virsec, BitCyber intends to leverage its regional enterprise channel network to offer the Virsec Security Platform, with its suite of security services, to government agencies and enterprises in critical sectors like healthcare, financial institutions and telecommunications.



“We are pleased to partner with Virsec to bring innovative and industry-leading cyber defence solutions to our enterprise customers in Singapore and the Asia region,” said BitCyber CEO Philip Ng. “As zero day attacks escalate, Virsec’s deterministic full-stack runtime protection of workloads will be a game changer for mission critical environments.”



The deal comes as Virsec works to expand its reach in the runtime application-aware server workload protection sector of the cyber security market. In its efforts for market share, partnerships with organisations like BitCyber present an invaluable element in capturing the attention of organisations in the region.



“Today’s businesses run on software, yet adversaries continue to exploit software vulnerabilities to launch ransomware and other cyber attacks,” said Virsec Asia regional director Girish Rao. “Relying on our deterministic approach to security, Virsec protects the software and ensures applications only run as the developer – and business – intended, immediately making cyber attacks irrelevant.

“We are excited to partner with BitCyber to deliver our deterministic protection to the Singapore and Asia markets to enable today’s enterprises to focus on meeting their business objectives,” he added.

The Virsec deal comes nearly a month after BitCyber took on distribution rights in Asia for Swedish automated cyber threat modelling and attack simulation vendor Foreseeti.

Based in Stockholm, Foreseeti provides products designed to give IT decision makers greater insight into the cyber risk exposure and resilience of their IT architectures.

Along with being named as a regional distributor for Foreseeti’s suite of solutions in Singapore and Asia more generally, BitCyber was also appointed as a consulting partner for the vendor in the local market.

