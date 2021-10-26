PLDT to build hyperscaler data centre in the Philippines

Credit: Dreamstime

PLDT has unveiled plans to build the “biggest data centre” in the Philippines, servicing global hyperscalers as the country embraces the potential of cloud.

With the aim of supporting the “growing needs” of technology giants and cloud service providers expanding in the region, the “telco neutral” facility will be tier-3 certified and tier-4 ready once operations start, despite no specific launch date at this stage.

Built in partnership with ePLDT -- the digital technology division of PLDT -- the data centre will aim to service the “massive power and IT requirements” of hyperscaler players while incorporating sustainability into design and operations.

“We are very optimistic and bullish about the hyperscaler demand in the enterprise sector,” said Nico Alcoseba, vice president and head of ICT at PLDT.

“This hyperscaler data centre is a first of its kind. It will have more power capacity in one facility versus all our 10 Vitro data centres combined. It will also be designed to be global class in energy efficiency and reliability, and will make use of the latest in green technology.”

Operated by ePLDT, the group currently owns a network of 10 globally certified Vitro data centre facilities located across the country, with a total capacity of 72MW and over 9000 racks.

Such facilities are linked to the technology provider’s participation in 14 international submarine cable systems and one terrestrial system carrying data traffic going in and out of the Philippines, with three more new submarine cables in construction -- namely Jupiter Cable, Apricot Cable and Asia Direct Cable.

According to Bloomberg however, PLDT is considering selling its Vitro data centre business for approximately $500 million.

“We at PLDT are continuously enhancing our existing data centres in three main ways,” Alcoseba added. “First, we are adding more power capacity per rack to support the dense and high powered equipment of hyperscalers.

“Second, we're further enhancing the reliability and energy efficiency of our data centre facilities. And last, we're also looking for ways to deliver renewable energy to support the carbon neutrality commitments of these companies.”

As outlined by Alcoseba, the launch is also aligned with government initiatives to make the Philippines a "more attractive" destination for hyperscalers.