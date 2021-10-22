Oracle channels cloud growth via Nextgen in Singapore

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: IDG

Oracle has signed a distribution agreement with Nextgen in Singapore, tasking the newly launched business with building out cloud capabilities via the partner ecosystem.

The move will see Nextgen -- which officially launched in the Asian market at the start of January -- join Tech Data and VST ECS as distributors within the city-state, building on a partnership which spans more than 10 years in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

At the centrepiece of the alliance is a commitment to accelerate cloud adoption and consumption through partner education, enablement and sales accreditation. This is primarily aligned to the addition of a new Oracle cloud region in Singapore, set for the first phase of deployment in early 2022.

To capitalise, Nextgen has rolled out an Oracle Cloud Centre of Excellence which operates as an independent innovation sandbox allowing partners to “demonstrate complex solutions to customers” within the local market.

“Our business heritage is synonymous with Oracle,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, executive vice president of Asia at Nextgen. “Given what is happening in the world, investment in enterprise software, cloud, data management and security is going through the roof.

“Enterprise customers and governments are doubling down to ensure services become much more efficient. Oracle has an important leadership role to play in all of these areas.”

To facilitate cloud adoption via the channel, Nextgen will also offer Singapore partners access to Optima, a software and cloud advisory service which has so far completed more than $80 million of Oracle opportunities in A/NZ across a six-year period.

This will be supported by oSPACE, a data insights business which specialises in “finding and developing” new customer opportunities, backed by digital marketing and sales-as-a-service capabilities.

“We have access to the entire Oracle portfolio across software, cloud, licensing and hardware,” O’Keeffe added. “When launching in Asia, our aim was to always lead with a cloud and software-as-service approach and following the recent cloud region launch in Singapore, now is the time to bring our Oracle specialisation to the channel.”

Leading the channel charge in Singapore is Simon Seow as business manager of Oracle, recently joining Nextgen from his role as partner manager of Megaport - an Oracle Fast Connect specialist.

“My goal is to leverage on the Nextgen skill-set, best practice and value offerings that has formed the basis of our success in A/NZ,” Seow said. “Our aim is to become the Oracle value-added distributor of choice for our partners in Singapore.”

A model for Oracle success

Having built the foundations of a distribution business on Oracle in 2011, Nextgen is well-versed in the opportunities and complexities associated with representing an enterprise-grade vendor.

Endless opportunities -- 430,000 customers across 175 countries to be precise -- counterbalanced by common complexities at tier-1 level, otherwise known as navigating the beast.

Yet this one-time start-up born in Sydney has become the poster child for channel success within the corridors of power at Oracle, evident through recognition as Global Cloud VAD of the Year in 2017, presented during Open World in San Francisco. This is in addition to taking home Asia Pacific honours as Cloud Innovation specialist of the year in 2019.

“Oracle is Nextgen’s foundation vendor partner and we have worked extremely hard with Oracle to build a model that is innovative, differentiated and provides partners with real value to support their go-to-market strategy,” outlined John Walters, group CEO of Nextgen.

“We now have a strong and proven track record with Oracle, and we look forward to adjusting our model for local Asian markets to create a fresh approach and a better experience for Oracle, Oracle partners and Oracle customers.”

But while Walters accepts Nextgen has “runs on the board” in terms of building out a specialised partner ecosystem, he acknowledged that a decade of success in A/NZ counts for little when building a new strategy from scratch in Singapore.

“We’re not trying to take share, rather look for the next-generation of cloud partners which have the opportunity to capitalise on the potential of Oracle,” he noted.

“Oracle would acknowledge they are coming from behind but the cloud value proposition is growing at pace and as this becomes more mature, mid-market opportunities are also opening up and not just enterprise and government.

“This brings in another customer base which in turn brings in another partner base also - this is continually evolving.”

As enterprises look to tackle issues such as business continuity, disaster recovery and data sovereignty more efficiently in the wake of rapid digital transformation, Oracle is adding 14 new regions over the next year to expand its global cloud footprint, taking the total number of available cloud regions to 44.

As reported by Channel Asia, the expansion plan will be carried out in two phases, with the cities of Milan, Stockholm, Marseille, Johannesburg, and Jerusalem, as well as Spain, Singapore, Mexico, and Colombia seeing new cloud regions first. The second phase will see additional regions in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Saudi Arabia, France, Israel, and Chile.

“One of the things that we see as a big differentiator for us is from a business continuity and disaster protection perspective,” explained Jae Evans, CIO of Oracle. “We're delivering these regions so customers can keep their data and the data sovereignty perspective in place.”

While cloud regions from hyperscale public cloud providers vary in performance, price and services being offered, Evans said that Oracle plans to deliver all its cloud services including Autonomous Database, Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to all its 44 regions.

Such an expansion forms part of the vendor’s plan to achieve triple-digit growth.

“Part of our value proposition is beyond pure cloud migration and implementation,” O’Keeffe qualified. “We’re also helping partners build pipeline whether that be established players requiring a helping hand in a hybrid environment, or targeting the born-in-the-cloud specialists within Singapore.”