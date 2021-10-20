IBM recruits Box's Verity White to tackle Turbonomic partner business

Verity White (IBM) Credit: IBM

Former Box Australia and New Zealand channel chief Verity White has moved to IBM to lead the partner channel and alliances business for its application management division Turbonomic across Asia Pacific.

White first joined Box in 2018 as regional director of partner sales in A/NZ, having previously served as partner specialist at Microsoft for several years.



Now, White has taken on the newly created tole of IBM Asia Pacific partner and ecosystem leader for Turbonomic.

Effective immediately, the role gives White the responsibility of establishing a new external marketplace of Turbonomic partners to "meet the needs of Asia Pacific customers and drive the next phase of partner growth".

“We are excited to welcome Verity White as the new IBM Asia Pacific partner and ecosystem leader for Turbonomic, which forms part of IBM's application management capabilities," IBM said.

Turbonomic, an AI-based application and network-performance management vendor, was acquired by for roughly US$2 billion earlier this year.

The business' tools assess and manage the performance of everything from applications and containers to virtualisation, cloud and on-premises compute, storage and network resources.

Speaking about the new role, White said IBM and Turbonomic "strongly embody" a "passion for innovation, their people, partners and customers".

"I'm excited to drive more growth and partner success in Asia Pacific and deliver on our customer strategy, which is fuelled by growing customer demand to truly optimise applications in public cloud, hybrid cloud and edge technologies," she added.