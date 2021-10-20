Workato goes big in Asia following IMDA accreditation

Allan Teng (Workato) Credit: Workato

US-based enterprise automation platform provider Workato is planning to boost its presence across Asia Pacific after being accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).



A statutory board of the Singapore government, the IMDA develops and regulates the converging information, communications and media sectors in the country.

According to Workato, being accredited by the IMDA will provide additional assurance to the public, enterprise and commercial organisations across Asia Pacific that may want to use Workato’s platform.



“Workato is proud to be accredited by IMDA. It is a testament to Workato’s best-in-class products, and our ability to support our customers anywhere on their automation journey,” said Workato Asia Pacific managing director and vice president Allan Teng.

“These credentials will enhance our relationships with government entities and enterprises of all sizes for more successful automation and integration projects,” he added.



According to Edwin Low, IMDA’s innovation and tech ecosystem director, the IMDA will now partner with Workato to strengthen its Asia operations and set up Singapore – its regional headquarters for the Asia Pacific region – as its hub for its next phase of regional growth and talent acquisition.



Now with the accreditation under its belt, the company is planning to boost its 200-strong employee headcount across Asia Pacific by 100 per cent over the coming 12 months.

The areas of headcount expansion include product, sales, customer success teams and services to support the digitalisation of small and large enterprises and the delivery of automation programs.



It appears that Asia is a region of rampant growth for Workato, with the company claiming to have seen its employee base in Singapore alone grow by over 220 per cent since 2020.

The company also claims to have seen its revenue in the region grow by a factor of three in the past 12 months, with more than 100 per cent growth in its customer base across Asia Pacific.

Workato's efforts in Asia Pacific reflect a global expansion drive by the company, which in January this year announced it had secured US$110 million in Series D funding, led by global investment firm Altimeter Capital alongside Insight Partners.

This investment brought the total capital raised by the company to over US$221 million, valuing Workato at US$1.7 billion.

“There’s been explosive growth in business apps and cloud technologies, but their potential remains largely untapped," Vijay Tella, CEO and co-founder of Workato, said at the time." This explosion has created tech chaos with siloed data, fragmented business processes and broken UX.



“Workato addresses this with a single platform built for business and IT that easily, reliably, and securely connects their apps, data, and business processes so teams can work smarter and faster.



"With our new investment, we’re looking forward to helping other companies around the world use integration-led automation to transform how they work," he added.

