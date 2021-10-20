Axonius hires first channel boss in APAC push

Follows the appointment of Melbourne-based Vern Fernhout as regional director.

Cyber security asset management start-up Axonius has set out its expansion plans for Asia Pacific after having hired its first channel leader for the region.

The company has tapped former Nozomi Networks and FireEye talent Hasanka Wicks, who will lead the APAC channel from Sydney.

His hire follows that of former Imperva account director Vern Fernhout who will lead the APAC region from Melbourne as regional director.

The hires come off the back of Axonius securing US$100 million Series D funding earlier this year. Since its founding in 2017, Axonius claims to have grown its valuation to US$1.2 billion with US$195 million in total funding.

"Axonius solves a foundational problem for organisations," Fernhout said. "By providing a simple, fast way to gain a comprehensive understanding of all assets and their adherence to security policies, security teams can more efficiently and effectively manage risks, navigate complex digital transformation programs and satisfy regulatory and compliance frameworks."

“I look forward to working closely with organisations across the APAC region to solve what is one of the industry’s most pervasive challenges.”