Sourced Group aims for ASEAN growth under new leadership

Mireille (Mimi) Giraud (Sourced Group) Credit: Sourced Group

Enterprise cloud computing consulting firm Sourced Group is planning to accelerate its growth in Southeast Asia under the leadership of former Schneider Electric regional director Mireille (Mimi) Giraud.

Founded in Australia, Sourced Group was acquired earlier this year by US-based communications software developer Amdocs for A$75 million.



The cloud specialist, which moved its headquarters from Australia to Canada in 2018, also has offices in Singapore and Malaysia in addition to its footprint in Australia and Canada.



The appointment of Giraud as Sourced Group’s managing director for ASEAN supports the company’s continued commitment to growth in the region, with the new local lead aiming to increase the company’s local employee numbers.



Additionally, Giraud aims to focus growth initiatives around four pillars: existing customer development and satisfaction; new logos; new verticals; new practices; and exploring new markets.

Broadly, Giraud is responsible for accelerating the company’s growth in the region by attracting new talent, driving new business and developing new business practices.



“Upon joining, I’ve been impressed by the talented people at Sourced,” said Giraud, who stepped into her new role in July. “My colleagues are not only smart and talented but also genuine, so it’s important we sustain the calibre of talent in our recruitment as we maintain our relentless focus on delivering an exceptional experience for our customers.



“I am excited for the opportunity to grow the ASEAN business. We have a portfolio of highly regulated and technically demanding customers who trust us with their cloud transformation because we have the best people in the business, specialising in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.

“As a female leader in the tech industry, my focus will be on attracting and retaining the best talent, while improving the diversity we have across the business as we actively seek to hire new members of the team,” she added.



Giraud, who is based in Singapore, brings more than two decades of industry experience with her to the new role, spending well over seven years in her prior role with Schneider Electric, where she was responsible for building the company’s cloud and service provider segment in the region.



She has also done time with 1982 Ventures, Orange Business Services, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and GTS Telecom.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mimi to the Sourced team,” said Sourced CEO Jon Spinks. “The increased demand from enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey means we are experiencing strong growth in the ASEAN region and Mimi’s appointment shows our commitment to the market.”

Giraud's appointment came after Ian McMaugh, former ASEAN managing director for Sourced Group, transitioned into the role of North America managing director for the company.



McMaugh, who took on North American duties with Sourced Group in April, has also done time at Orange Business Services in Asia Pacific, working within the company's Australian arm at around the same time Giraud worked for the company in Australia.

