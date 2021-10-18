CloudMile doubles down on Singapore investment in AI hub ambition

Comes just months after securing US$10 million in Series B funding.

Spencer Liu (CloudMile) Credit: CloudMile

Singapore headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud specialist CloudMile has taken a step closer to its goal of making the city-state a hub for its AI technology across the entire region, expanding its facilities and investment in the country.



Just months after securing US$10 million in Series B funding, the company has officially opened its new, enlarged facilities in Singapore, designed to accommodate CloudMile's continuously growing machine learning (ML) team.



The new corporate digs were supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), a joint office of the Economic Development Board (EDB), Infocomm & Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

“With its government-backed initiatives to harness the power of the cloud and AI, Singapore is not only our global base but one of CloudMile's most strategically critical markets,” said Spencer Liu, founder and CEO of CloudMile.



“Our expanded investment in the city-state represents another significant step forward in our goal to build a cross-region hub for our groundbreaking machine learning solutions,” he added.

Established in 2017, CloudMile is a Google Cloud partner that started its life as a start-up in Taiwan. Now based in Singapore, the company claims to have earned more than 120 certifications while serving over 400 customers throughout Asia.



"We welcome Cloudmile's expansion in Singapore and are excited about the new AI innovations that the company will bring to boost Singapore's tech ecosystem,” said Ang Chin Tah, Digital Industry Singapore senior vice president.

“CloudMile's decision to invest in Singapore amid the uncertain environment also speaks to our strong fundamentals and we look forward to the many new opportunities the company will bring to Singapore and Singaporeans.”

In September CloudMile enhanced its go-to-market capabilities specific to Google Cloud by achieving new managed services provider (MSP) status in Singapore.

Following a “rigorous” standards process designed to assess expertise in systems and network management, security and support excellence, the born-in-the-cloud player can now provide additional services such as 24/7 monitoring, multi-account management, system performance tuning and monthly reporting.

