How Cloud Comrade overhauled Adaro Energy’s ERP stack

Singapore-based cloud services specialist Cloud Comrade has worked with Indonesian energy and mining company Adaro Energy to overhaul its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with SAP and SUSE solutions.



Adaro Energy claims businesses in the coal, energy, utilities and supporting infrastructure sectors. Its primary site is in South Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo, where Envirocoal, a low-pollutant thermal coal, is mined.

With eight lines of business and more than 70 business units, Adaro had been experiencing strong growth, but a lack of centralised data and consistent business processes was creating challenges for standardisation, financial consolidation, product costing, procurement and maintenance processes.



As a result, Adaro wanted to implement a single new ERP system, dubbed 1Adaro ERP, for the entire group, with the goal of supporting ongoing business integration and more efficient governance for cost reduction and production efficiency.



As such, the company’s head of IT, Eka Suharto, was faced with the prospect of consolidating a complex mix of on-premises infrastructure, different ERP applications and a wide range of configurations and customisations.



Adaro’s goals for its proposed 1Adaro system included the reduction of extraneous on-premises infrastructure and the maximisation of the availability, performance, functionality, security and regulatory compliance of the new ERP environment.

For these reasons, among others, the company decided to deploy its new system on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) while selecting SAP S/4HANA as the basis of the proposed group-wide ERP solution.

Additionally, because the consolidation process increased the need for reliability, stability and scalability, Adaro also adopted SUSE’s Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP Applications as its strategic platform for SAP S/4HANA.



SUSE SLES for SAP Applications is designed to help reduce the risk of service outages, minimise effort during system maintenance and provide the ability to deploy services faster on-premises and in the cloud.



To help it on its ERP consolidation journey, Adaro also appointed Cloud Comrade, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, as its implementation partner.



“Based on our experience in ERP deployment and migration, and our close collaborative consultation on Adaro’s business needs for the future, we were confident that SLES for SAP Applications was the ideal choice for creating the truly unified and integrated data environment required for 1Adaro ERP,” said Andy Waroma, co-founder and co-managing director of Cloud Comrade.



Working with Cloud Comrade, Adaro deployed its new ERP landscape on Google Cloud Platform, tapping into the automated deployment services and best practices built into SUSE’s SLES for SAP Applications to accelerate provisioning.



Adaro initially chose to deploy the SAP S/4HANA-based solution on SLES for SAP Applications for two business units, Sapta Indra Sejati and Adaro Metcoal.



While the new system’s go-live occurred last year, Cloud Comrade continues to provide Adaro with its managed services on an ongoing basis.



Now in place, the new infrastructure has helped to consolidate Adaro’s financial information, which was previously spread across multiple repositories in different systems.

Adaro's finance teams now have faster, more reliable access to all the information they need, helping the company grow more efficiently.



In an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, the new ERP system also helps to create an environment for streamlining complex asset management and finance functions.



“Through our work with Cloud Comrade and the stable foundation of SUSE Linux Enterprise, we have been able to streamline our deployment of SAP S/4HANA on Google Cloud Platform, helping us to provide innovative solutions to business users,” Suharto said.

