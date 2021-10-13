Forcepoint bolsters cyber security offering with Bitglass buy

Credit: Dreamstime

Forcepoint is set to bolster its cyber security offering with the acquisition of data and threat protection vendor Bitglass for an unknown sum.



According to Forcepoint, Bitglass’ security service edge (SSE) platform combines cloud access security broker (CASB), secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) with data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to create uniform security policies through one console.

This platform, the cyber security vendor claims, is viewed as complimentary to its own secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.

“Complexity is the enemy of security. IT teams today are faced with the reality that securing a hybrid work environment is even more complex than the move to work-from-home was last year,” said Forcepoint CEO Manny Rivelo.

“With the acquisition of Bitglass, Forcepoint will be accelerating our ability to address customers’ widespread need for enabling hybrid workforces to safely access and use information everywhere—in the web, cloud and data centre—more easily than ever before.”

“When the average CISO is managing 50+ security products of loosely connected technologies, it’s clear the industry is challenged and needs to change.

“By uniting Bitglass and Forcepoint, we will be able to deliver the industry’s first integrated security platform that transforms and consolidates data security, network, web, and cloud security, threat protection, advanced monitoring and zero trust control to make access to and usage of information more effective, more reliable and less complex,” he added.

Last week, Forcepoint added new tiers to its global partner program aimed at rewarding those “delivering the highest levels of technical skills and services”, which include the titanium and authorised tiers.

The streamlined program structure will support resellers, global systems integrators, services providers, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners.

Meanwhile, Bitglass’ leadership in Asia Pacific underwent a changing of the guard as regional vice president Dave Shepard left the company earlier this year in January.

Replacing him for the Asia Pacific and Japan region was Pun Kok ‘PK’ Lim, while Wayne Neich was appointed as sales director for Australia and New Zealand.