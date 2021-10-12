Malaysia’s Allo Technology upgrades network stack with Juniper tech

Cyberjaya, Malaysia Credit: Unsplash

Malaysian IT and telco services provider Allo Technology has overhauled its network infrastructure with help from Juniper Networks, tapping into the vendor’s MX480 Universal Routing Platform offering to underpin its modernisation efforts.



A subsidiary of Malaysian electricity utility provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Allo used to be known as Setia Haruman Technology. Based in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, the company was formed to facilitate the development of smart cities via IT infrastructure, and provides 'infostructure' facilities, broadband internet and a range of other IT services.



Allo is responsible for deploying the Cyberjaya Metro Fibre Network, Malaysia’s first fully fibre optic open access network, and was recently engaged by the Malaysian government to implement the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan Pilot in Jasin, Melaka under the National Broadband Initiative.



The provider chose Juniper Networks to upgrade its existing network infrastructure in the hope that such an upgrade would support current and future demands for crucial high-speed internet connectivity, especially in previously underserved communities across Malaysia.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Juniper Networks in support of Malaysia’s immense digital transformation,” said Muhammad Mohd Yunos, Allo Technology chief technology officer. “The government and our partners have repeatedly entrusted us to deliver high-speed and high-quality connectivity.

“As we continue to pave the way toward a fiberised nation, alongside Juniper Networks, we remain committed to creating the connectivity that will enrich the lives of all Malaysians, especially in the previously underserved communities across our nation,” he added.



The move comes after internet and telco service providers experienced a sudden surge in mobile data consumption when, last year, Malaysia introduced lockdown measures to curb the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This network traffic growth continued into 2021, driven by video consumption, cloud adoption and mobile penetration alike, leading to continued strain on retail service providers and enterprise networks.



To keep pace with the growing demand for high-speed connectivity, Allo plans to expand its fiberisation coverage nationwide, targeting 180,000 premises by the end of 2021.



Against this backdrop, the company has strengthened its network with Juniper in a bid to further modernise its digital infrastructure through the implementation of the MX480 Universal Routing Platform technology.



Allo’s network team engaged Juniper Professional Services to undertake the project directly.



The Juniper solutions are anticipated to deliver new levels of scale for business and residential edge applications and services, helping to enable enterprises and consumers, especially those in underserved areas, to access high-quality, low latency broadband and mobile connectivity.

It is hoped that Allo will now be able to provide improved services to its customers and partners, which include some of Malaysia’s largest retail service providers.

The network upgrades are also expected to help Allo scale its network nationwide efficiently and better support the pace of cloud adoption and 5G capabilities across the country.

“It is a privilege to be able to work hand-in-hand with Allo Technology, a company leading the charge in driving digital inclusion through connectivity," said Perry Sui, Juniper Networks ASEAN and Taiwan senior director. “Especially in such a dynamic and fast-growing landscape like Malaysia, we are excited to empower Allo in their quest to provide high-speed connectivity across major cities and the country.

“By providing easily scalable network solutions, we are confident that we can help Allo to enable innovation, deliver superior end-user experiences and achieve their goal in bringing world-class connectivity to the entire nation,” he said.

In May Allo Technology revealed it had partnered with Nokia for the deployment of its planned gigabit fibre network to be rolled out in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast region of Malaysia.



The deployment, which includes the Finnish telco infrastructure vendor’s Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution and Access Management System, is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter of 2021 and cover nearly 150,000 home passes.

It is thought Nokia’s GPON solution will enable Allo to deliver 1Gbps service to its enterprises and residential subscribers.

