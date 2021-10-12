Commvault names Tableau’s Chee Pin Chua ASEAN lead

Chua is responsible for driving the sales and marketing strategies in the region.

Chee Pin Chua (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Data protection solutions vendor Commvault has appointed Tableau Software’s former Singapore and Indonesia lead, Chee Pin Chua, as its new area vice president in ASEAN, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



In his new role, which is based in Singapore, Chua is responsible for driving Commvault's sales and marketing strategies in the region and strengthening the vendor's position as a leader in the data protection arena.



Chua has also been tasked with expanding and adding new logos to the vendor’s growing customer footprint across ASEAN, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



“I am excited to join Commvault with its award-winning intelligent data management solutions which is trusted by over 100,000 customers as they continue to accelerate their digital transformation and data journey to the cloud,” said Chua.



“I look forward to working with our partners to further these values to new users and grow in the market,” he added.

Chua comes to the role after more than three years with Tableau Software, with which he held a number of roles, most recently regional vice president for Singapore and Indonesia.

Altogether Chua brings over two decades of sales and business development experience in the IT industry to his new role, having done time with the likes of Brocade, where he was ASEAN sales director, as well as EMC, Citrix, Cisco, Juniper Networks, Dimension Data, McAfee and more.

From Commvault’s perspective, Chua’s appointment underlines the continued efforts by the vendor to strengthen its go-to-market sales activity and leadership across the broader Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

“ASEAN, Hong Kong and Taiwan continue to be fast growing economies in Asia, and critical to our continued business expansion,” said Rachel Ler, Commvault APJ vice president and general manager. “We have a strong customer base in these markets which is fast pivoting to our vision of a cloud-based data ready future.

“I am excited to have Chee Pin join us, with his vast experience across this diverse region and well-established relationships with our partner ecosystem.

“His knowledge and experience will be a valuable addition to our local team and the APJ regional leadership team as we expand our delivery of reliable and future-proof SaaS [software-as-a-solution]-based data solutions, anytime and anywhere, across the region,” she added.



In January this year the former head of Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan, Callum Eade, exited the company citing personal family reasons.



Eade was appointed as vice president for the disaster recovery vendor in 2020, joining from VMware in Singapore.



In Eade’s absence, Commvault expanded the responsibilities of Ler, who was previously the company’s head of ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, seeing her take on her current role as vice president and general manager for APJ.

