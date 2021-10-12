Mavenir recruits NetFoundry’s Dipesh Ranjan to lead local region

Will lead the vendor’s go-to-market strategy to accelerate and accommodate its rapid growth in the region.

Dipesh Ranjan (Mavenir) Credit: Supplied

Global network solutions provider Mavenir has taken on NetFoundry’s former regional lead Dipesh Ranjan to head up its business in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).



In his new role as senior vice president and head of Mavenir in APJ, Ranjan will lead the vendor’s go-to-market strategy to accelerate and accommodate the company’s rapid growth in the region.

Based in Texas, the United States, Mavenir bills itself as “the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider,” and claims to have helped accelerate software network transformation for over 250 communications service providers in over 120 countries.



Indeed, the vendor has been involved in a major network transformation program for Malaysian telco conglomerate Axiata Group, in partnership with Infosys and Parallel Wireless, with the project leveraging Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) as a key technology.



“What Mavenir has been able to achieve in the extremely competitive world of telecom technology is remarkable,” said Ranjan. “I am excited to join the company at such an opportune time, where Mavenir’s market disruption via cloud and software innovation is driving new growth.

“With the app the ‘new edge,’ and cloud-native software dominating the digital revolution, Mavenir’s broad portfolio and innovative technology provides telcos, enterprises, global system integrators and hyperscalers an unprecedented vehicle for digital transformation.

“I look forward to this incredible new journey with Mavenir,” he added.

Ranjan comes to the new role, which is based in Singapore, with more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications and cloud industry.

Before spending more than three-and-a-half years in his prior role as NetFoundry APJ and India vice president and managing director, Ranjan spent close to 15 years at Tata Communications, the communications technology arm of Indian multinational Tata Group.

“We are pleased to have an esteemed industry veteran like Dipesh join Mavenir at such a pivotal time, and we look forward to his leadership in propelling Mavenir’s growth in the APAC [Asia Pacific] region,” said Bahram Jalalizadeh, Mavenir executive vice president of global sales.



Ranjan’s appointment comes more than two years after Mavenir named Sam Saba, former non-executive director of Australia’s Firstwave Cloud Technology, as its senior vice president and head of Asia Pacific, a role Saba held until the beginning of this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.



Before getting involved with FirstWave, Saba held a range of senior leadership roles in telco companies across the region, including as senior advisor for Ericsson in Southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

