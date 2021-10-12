Ingram Micro expands SUSE partnership across Indonesia

Isabella Kusumawati (SUSE) Credit: SUSE

Enterprise open source software provider SUSE has expanded its partnership with Ingram Micro, with the global distributor’s Indonesian arm set to increase distribution capacity of the vendor’s solutions across the country.



Based in Germany, SUSE provides enterprise-grade Linux, Kubernetes for managing containerised workloads and services, cloud-native and container-related software-defined storage and edge software solutions. Its open source platforms include SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher.



The partnership will see Ingram Micro Indonesia focus on delivering the vendor's products to managed service providers (MSP), along with volume licensing (VLA) business for SUSE.



"SUSE looks forward to working with Ingram Micro to continue expanding our presence in the growing Indonesian market and throughout Southeast Asia," said Isabella Kusumawati, vice president and managing director of SUSE Southeast Asia. "We are excited to build on SUSE's long and established relationship with Ingram Micro globally.

“The addition of distribution capability in Indonesia via Ingram Micro further demonstrates SUSE's commitment to customers, partners and our open source communities,” she added.



According to Clement Mak, managing director of Ingram Micro Indonesia, the deal comes as SUSE’s offerings rise in popularity in Indonesia, where digital transformation is proliferating among businesses that are working to adapt to evolving market pressures.

“Ingram Micro has one of the largest arrays of products and services for IT, mobility and cloud in the Indonesian market, and the addition of SUSE solutions will give our partners additional world-class technologies and services to help their customers thrive in today's marketplace,” Mak said.

In March, SUSE named Synnex Metrodata as one of its value-added distributors in Indonesia, the strategic partnership facilitating the vendor’s expansion plans across the country.



Synnex Metrodata, a joint venture between PT Metrodata Electronics and Synnex Technology International, planned to target the enterprise and mid-market manufacturing and services markets with the vendor’s offering.

“This appointment is one of our strategic initiatives for growing our footprint across Southeast Asia, where we see great growth potential and pent-up demand for open-source solutions to meet the IT needs of businesses during this time of digital transformation,” Kusumawati said at the time.



Kusumawati was brought on board from Salesforce late last year to help the vendor increase revenue in the region over the coming three years, in large part by recruiting partners and top talent to draw on untapped markets and opportunities in the region.