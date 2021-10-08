ST Telemedia GDC jumps to Japan with new Tokyo facilities

The two planned data centres, which will be developed by and leased from integrated property group Goodman, will comprise 60,000 square metres of gross floor area.

Singapore-based data centre operator ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has embarked on its first foray into the Japanese market with plans to build two new facilities in Tokyo.

The two planned data centres, which will be developed by and leased from integrated property group Goodman, will comprise 60,000 square metres of gross floor area, resulting in a development potential of 60 megawatts of IT power across the two buildings.

The new data centre campus will be located within the Goodman Business Park, an integrated industrial and data centre estate with over 800,000 square metres of lettable area upon completion, in Inzai City in the Greater Tokyo area.

"This investment marks our first foray into the Japan data centre market," said ST Telemedia GDC president and group CEO Bruno Lopez, "and with the establishment of 5G services and digital advancements being a high priority, we are delighted to be working with Goodman to support the country’s increasing demand for quality data centre services.

“Goodman has a stellar track record as one of the world’s biggest owners, developers and managers of industrial property, and along with our own expertise in operating state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data centres, we are well positioned to serve the growing needs in this market,” he added.

The terms of the deal will see Goodman Japan develop the shell and core of the data centres and lease the buildings on a long-term basis to ST Telemedia GDC.

Meanwhile, ST Telemedia GDC will fit-out and then operate data centres, with the first building expected to be ready for service in the second quarter of 2024.



“We are excited to welcome STT GDC to Goodman Business Park and the opportunity to partner with a fast-growing global data centre operator,” said Goodman Group CEO Greg Goodman. “With this pre-lease, we will have fully leased eight separate stages of development within Goodman Business Park, which also includes amenity and retail offerings for our customers and the wider community.



“This new partnership with STT GDC illustrates our global strategy of providing high-quality assets in attractive locations to suit our customers’ needs.



"With several sustainability initiatives planned for this project, we will also continue to execute on our commitment to sustainability and best-in-class amenity for our customers,” he added.

ST Telemedia already claims more than 130 data centres globally, the vast majority of which are in Asia, and continues to grow rapidly.



In September, ST Telemedia GDC officially opened its STT Bangkok 1 site as a “hyperscale-ready and carrier-neutral” data centre designed to capitalise on increased colocation services demand in Thailand.

In July, the company officially launched its STT Loyang facility in Singapore, its largest facility in the country to date.

Earlier in the year, the company kicked off construction of STT Defu 3, the group’s eighth Singaporean facility and the latest addition to its flagship Defu data centre campus in the east of Singapore.

