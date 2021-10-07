Bob Calderoni takes over Citrix global leadership as David Henshall departs

Bob Calderoni (Citrix) Credit: Bob Calderoni

Citrix has named Bob Calderoni as its interim CEO and president as David J. Henshall steps down after four years at the top.

Henshall first joined Citrix as a vice president and chief financial officer in 2003, becoming president and CEO in 2017.

In a statement, Calderoni said Henshall "played a key role in accelerating our cloud transition and has driven significant improvements in our products".

Following the transition, Citrix will "remain focused on transitioning the business to SaaS [software-as-a-service] as we work to securely deliver a unified work experience for our valued customers”, he added.

Meanwhile, Henshall said it had been an “honour and a privilege” to work at Citrix.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident that the company will continue to innovate and deliver for all stakeholders under Bob’s leadership,” he said. “Bob is a strong leader who is deeply familiar with Citrix."

Calderoni, who is Citrix’s chairman of the board of directors, also served as interim CEO from October 2015 through January 2016.

He has been on the Citrix board since 2014 and he also served as executive chairman of the board from July 2015 through December 2018.

More locally, Citrix recently appointed Martin Creighan as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand and former VMware talent Neels du Plooy as the region’s channel chief.