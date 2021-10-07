Thai telco AIS tackles IoT adoption with TCS

The partnership combines AIS’ telecommunications services in Thailand and TCS’ portfolio of intellectual property and expertise in IT consulting.

Bangkok, Thailand Credit: Photo by Braden Jarvis on Unsplash

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered up with Thai telecom operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) in a bid to deliver internet of things (IoT) solutions based on 5G smart network technology to manufacturers in the country.



Broadly, the partnership combines AIS’ telecommunications services in Thailand and TCS’ portfolio of intellectual property and expertise in IT consulting.

The idea is that the combination of skills and services brought to the table by the two companies will enable them to sell solutions to Thai enterprises aimed at accelerating their growth and transformation using Tata’s 5G-enabled IoT offerings.



“This is an important opportunity for us to work with our global partner TCS to create next generation high-speed IoT solutions that help advance and enhance core industries such as manufacturing,” said Tanapong Ittisakulchai, AIS chief enterprise business officer. “Together we are creating important new digital services that can help our customers improve operations, capacity and competitiveness.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to be offering IoT services that will help advance Thai core industry with a focus on manufacturing, contributing to the national economic rebound and growth,” he added.



The solutions on offer will be jointly marketed to customers in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, transport, property and smart city, according to TCS.



The India-based integrator’s IoT smart manufacturing solutions leverage technologies such as digital twins to enhance operational resilience, improve customer experience and drive innovation across the manufacturing value chain.

“Forward-thinking manufacturers are deploying IoT strategically to enable new business models, enhance customer experience, make their value chains more responsive and drive growth,” said Vijaya Pandya, TCS Thailand country head.

“TCS is pleased to partner with AIS to further accelerate our go-to-market capabilities for our exciting range of IoT-based business solutions that will enhance Thailand’s industrial sector,” she added.

In September, the communications technology arm of TCS parent, Tata Group, struck a deal to tap into Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM’s) data centre, connectivity and network infrastructure to expand its IP transit (IPT) service coverage in the country and further afield.

Specifically, Malaysia's national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider, through its global and wholesale arm TM Wholesale, partnered up with Tata Communications to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region while opening access to global enterprises.

It is thought the collaboration will enable Tata Communications to optimise TM's presence within the ASEAN region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to neighbouring countries.

