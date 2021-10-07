Forcepoint adds new tiers in partner program refresh

Adds new top tiers of titanium and platinum alongside new rebates and financial incentives.

Parag Patel (Forcepoint) Credit: Forcepoint

Cyber security vendor Forcepoint has added new top tiers to its global partner program aimed at rewarding those “delivering the highest levels of technical skills and services”.

The company has introduced a new titanium tier to sit above its traditional metal tiers of gold and bronze. At the lower end, it has also added a new category of authorised. The streamlined program structure will support resellers, global systems integrators, services providers, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners.

“The most successful companies stand on the shoulders of partners and partner-led growth is central to our strategy,” said Parag Patel, senior vice president of channel sales for Forcepoint.

“When 98 per cent of our commercial business is through the channel, we’re confident we know what our partners need. They don’t want to feel left behind by cyber security vendors endlessly restructuring or overly focused on point products of the past.



"They want to build lucrative value-added infosec services and solutions that can proactively prevent compromise, mitigate risk and bring digital agility to customers. We expect our new titanium partners to be at the forefront of this effort.”

Longstanding partner Hitachi has been named as one of the first global partners to attain the titanium distinction.

According to Forcepoint, the new program will “reward partner-led growth”, including more new-deal registration benefits. This will see “increased differentiation” across partner levels and “greater profit” available when registering new opportunities with Forcepoint.

The vendor has also enhanced its partner portal with more automation and software-as-a-service tools that will allegedly make it “easier” to complete deal registrations, manage business, access training and premium technical content and integrate the quoting and ordering process with partner systems.

Forcepoint last updated its program two years ago when it added two new branches to its Forcepoint Global Channel Program that will give enhanced clout and benefits to global system integrators and professional service providers.