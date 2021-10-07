NetApp continues cloud investment with CloudCheckr

The Spot by NetApp portfolio is a core component of its cloud strategy.

Credit: NetApp

NetApp is continuing to invest and grow its Spot by NetApp portfolio through purchasing cloud optimisation platform CloudCheckr for an undisclosed sum.

CloudCheckr provides cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimise cloud resources.

With CloudCheckr, the Spot by NetApp portfolio will offer comprehensive cost visibility, analytics, management, and optimisation to help enterprises and managed service providers continuously control their cloud infrastructure resources.

The Spot by NetApp portfolio is a core component of its cloud strategy, the vendor said.

“Managing costs while accelerating cloud applications is a significant challenge for organisations as they work to maximise the ROI of their cloud investments, all while running at cloud speed,” executive vice president and general manager of NetApp’s public cloud services business unit Anthony Lye said.

“By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organisations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs.

“This is a critical step forward in our FinOps strategy as well as an acceleration of our overall CloudOps leadership.”

The acquisition of CloudCheckr builds on NetApp’s recent acquisition of Data Mechanics.