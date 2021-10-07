DXC deploys SAP on Google Cloud to modernise Cement-Building Materials Business in Thailand

Credit: Dreamstime

Cement-Building Materials Business of Siam Cement Group (SCG) has selected DXC to modernise mission-critical IT applications to accelerate cloud migration plans through the deployment of SAP solutions built on Google Cloud.



Terms of the partnership will centre around the global system integrator (GSI) upgrading and migrating the organisation’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to the cloud, rolling out SAP S/4HANA during a five-year transformation project.

“The construction industry in ASEAN is at an inflection point, with customer mindsets and priorities changing as we all adapt to the new-normal,” said Khun Tharinee Chucharoen, Digital Technology Manager of Regional Business at Cement-Building Materials Business.

“We turned to digital technology and cloud to help us stay ahead of competition in the cement and building materials business. Along with a trusted partner in DXC, well entrenched within our IT estate, this helped us accelerate our digital transformation strategy with a cost-effective approach.”

SCG is recognised as the largest and oldest cement and building material company in Thailand and Southeast Asia with Cement-Building Materials Business -- representing one of three core business units -- focused on cement and concrete product manufacturing and distribution.

The company has worked with DXC for more than 10 years with a specific focus on infrastructure and outsourcing managed services in relation to private cloud and security, including application implementation and support.

In running multiple instances of SAP ERP applications, the subsidiary required “sharper enterprise-wide visibility” across all business functions, tasking DXC to shift workloads from on-premises infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The project is designed to provide faster deployment to the cloud with minimal user disruption, supported by the ability to scale ERP systems up and down to meet changes in customer demand and data volumes.

In addition, the project also consolidated SAP instances by migrating SAP workloads to Google Cloud via a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) approach, accessible across the organisation's network and spread across 33 companies in 14 countries.

“By implementing a cloud-based solution in this way, Cement-Building Materials Business was able to maximise the value from their move to cloud,” added Apichart Arunkunarax, managing director of Thailand at DXC. “This engagement demonstrates the strength of DXC capabilities across the enterprise technology stack and our ability to move applications to cloud the right way to realise value on customer investments.”

Since implementation, the new cloud-based solution has enabled 1000 employees to use the integrated offering across finance, sales, supply chain, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and production planning.

Phase two of the partnership will see the on-boarding of SAP 4.7 entities onto a "harmonised" SAP S/4HANA platform to take advantage of new high-speed system and innovation, as part of the project roadmap.

“SAP and DXC have been strategic partners, working together over the years,” noted Atul Tuli, managing director of Indochina at SAP. “The move to cloud will help Cement-Building Materials Business leverage the recognition of SAP S/4HANA, an intelligent ERP solution across cloud, working in harmony to unlock new levels of performance across an organisation. It will also help take advantage of new opportunities and manage dynamic market environments.”