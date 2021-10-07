Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac without a subscription lands October 5

Credit: Dreamstime

Apparently, this is a big week for productivity suites. On Tuesday, Apple unveiled major updates to iWork, and we end the week with a Microsoft announcement for its suite of apps that include Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word.

On October 5, Microsoft will release the non-subscription version of Office 365. The Home and Student version is US$150, while the Home and Business version is $250 and also includes Outlook and, according to the Microsoft 365 blog, rights to use the apps for business purposes.

The subscription suite, Microsoft 365 Personal, is $7 per month or $70 per year, while the Family version (for up to six people) costs $10 per month and $100 per year.

To make Office 2021 even more enticing, Microsoft has updated the suite so that it has features that were previously exclusive to Microsoft 365. Along with the new features previously announced, you'll also get: