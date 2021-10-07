Tech Data on-boards Submer in Singapore amid sustainable data centre drive

Mark Tan (Tech Data) Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Tech Data has signed a distribution agreement with Submer to enhance smart data centre solution capabilities in a “first of its kind” channel alliance in Singapore.

Terms of the deal will see Tech Data -- fresh from joining forces with Synnex in a blockbuster $7.2 billion merger move -- gain access to Submer’s end-to-end range of immersion cooling solutions to supply data centres and enterprise customers with technology designed to drive “greater efficiency and sustainability”.

To support such efforts, Tech Data will house a "dedicated team" to support channel partners through the enablement, installation and maintenance stages of deployment.

“The market is currently experiencing exponential growth within the IT and data centre sector and Tech Data aims to offer solutions that balance business needs and sustainability,” said Mark Tan, country general manager of Singapore at Tech Data.

“By partnering with Submer we can offer both enterprises and SMEs access to innovative technology that targets a range of challenges including warm tropical climates, scalability, efficiency and space concerns. It’s an all-in-one solution that addresses the challenges the region currently faces.”

Founded in 2015, Barcelona-based Submer provides technology built to enable data centres to leverage immersion cooling for high-performance computing, hyperscale, data centres, edge computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain applications.

"Asia Pacific and specifically Singapore are a key target market for us as we move forward with our mission of helping the global data centre and IT industries become more sustainable and more efficient, this partnership will play a key role in helping us achieve this," added Daniel Pope, CEO and co-founder of Submer. “Our solutions offer users the flexibility they need without sacrificing on power and efficiency.

"The design of Submer’s immersion powered technology is the perfect solution to ensure that Singapore can continue to be a key-player in the global market and remain a key hub for technology in the future."