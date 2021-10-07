FPT claims VMware milestone in cloud strategy journey

Means the company can demonstrate to customers that FPT Smart Cloud can provide a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure stack.

Le Hong Viet (FPT) Credit: FPT

Vietnamese IT services group FPT Corporation has accomplished what it claims is a milestone in its ongoing cloud strategy, achieving VMware Cloud Verified status for its FPT Smart Cloud business.

FPT Smart Cloud, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions in Vietnam. Products and services within the FPT Cloud ecosystem include infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and AI.



The VMware Cloud Verified badge means the company can demonstrate to customers that FPT Smart Cloud can provide a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure stack.



Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers gain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimisation and flexibility.



“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organisations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Vijoo Chacko, VMware Cloud provider program leader for Asia Pacific and Japan.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware cloud providers can provide the efficiency, agility and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting FPT Smart Cloud as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”



According to FPT Smart Cloud CEO Le Hong Viet, the new status ties in perfectly with the company’s overarching cloud journey.



“VMware Cloud Verified certification is an important milestone that demonstrates the global standard that FPT Cloud has achieved,” he said. “FPT Cloud and VMware will continue the strategic partnership with the goal to bring the most advanced technology solutions to Vietnam market.

“FPT Cloud's strategy is to develop a new generation of cloud computing platform, built on international-standard technologies and advanced data centre systems, to bring the best technology solutions that satisfy even requirements on system architecture and information security for businesses, thereby supporting digital transformation journey effectively,” he added.



FPT Cloud is built on the virtualisation platforms from VMware and OpenStack, and aims to provide diverse products, solutions and utilities. It is claimed FPT Cloud serves more than 100 large enterprises in different industries such as financial services, retail, e-commerce, manufacture, transportation, education and government.

In July, FPT Corporation revealed it had fitted out new field hospital facilities in Ho Chi Minh City with a range of essential technology equipment and facilities to support doctors in consulting and holding meetings.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health set up a number of makeshift field hospitals earlier this year to deal with the country’s ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The first two of these facilities, designated ‘Number 1’ and ‘Number 2,’ feature thousands of beds and specialise in COVID-19 treatment.

Just before the operation of Field Hospital Number 1 kicked off, FPT Corporation swooped in to lend a hand by providing technology facilities and equipment.